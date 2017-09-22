600V Super-Junction Power Modules Add New Package Options and Features to Simplify Motor Drives

September 21, 2017 — New SLLIMM-nano intelligent power modules (IPM) from STMicroelectronics introduce extra package options and integrate additional components to accelerate development and simplify assembly of motor drives from very low power up to 300W.

The 3A and 5A modules contain state-of-the-art 600V super-junction MOSFETs to maximize energy efficiency in equipment such as compressors, fans, pumps, and other appliances. A choice of packages with inline or zig-zag leads helps optimize space savings and ensure required pin separation. Optional built-in slots allow easy mounting of low-cost heatsinks. In addition, separate open-emitter outputs ease PCB routing for single- or three-shunt current monitoring.

Each IPM contains a three-phase half bridge comprising six MOSFETs, with gate drivers implemented as high-voltage ICs. Additional integrated features simplify protection and fault prevention, including an uncommitted op-amp for current sensing, a comparator for high-speed fault protection, and an optional NTC (Negative Temperature Coefficient) thermistor for temperature monitoring. A bootstrap diode is also integrated to reduce the bill of materials (BOM) and simplify board layout. Smart-shutdown circuitry protects the power switches, and under-voltage lockout (UVLO) prevents malfunction with low Vcc or Vboot.

The super-junction MOSFETs have low on-resistance, down to 1.0Ω or 1.6Ω (max.) at 25°C, as well as low capacitances and gate charge to minimize both conduction and switching losses. This enhances efficiency in hard-switching circuits operating up to 20kHz, which includes a wide variety of industrial drives, and allows heatsink-free operation in low-power applications. In addition, optimized switching di/dt and dV/dt ensure low EMI to help further simplify circuit design and layout.

The new modules are specified up to maximum operating junction temperature of 150°C and are UL 1557 recognized, providing up to 1500Vrms/min of isolation.

ST’s new SLLIMM-nano modules are in production now, and available from $6.40 for the 3A STIPQ3M60T-HL in inline package or STIPQ3M60T-HZ with zig-zag leads.