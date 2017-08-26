80A Discrete Bidirectional Diode Array with Lower Standoff Voltages to Protect Lower Voltage Power Buses

Safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes without performance degradation

Beijing, China, August 22, 2017 —Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced 80A discrete bidirectional TVS Diode Arrays as the latest addition to its SP11xx Series TVS Diode Arrays (SPA® Diodes). SP1103C Series 80A Discrete Bidirectional TVS Diodes offer circuit designers lower standoff voltage options for protecting lower voltage power buses from electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage.

Constructed using TVS diodes fabricated in a proprietary silicon avalanche technology, these diodes protect each I/O pin to provide a high level of protection for electronic equipment sensitive to destructive ESDs. These robust diodes can safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes at ±30kV without performance degradation. Additionally, each diode can safely dissipate 80A of 8/20µs surge current with very low clamping voltages.

Applications for SP1103C Series TVS Diode Arrays are commonly found in automotive electronics, industrial products, consumer electronics, switches/buttons, test equipment/instrumentation, point-of-sale terminals, medical equipment, notebooks/desktops/servers and computer peripherals.

“The enhanced ESD capability the SP1103C Series enables manufacturers to achieve ESD protection beyond the maximum level stated in the IEC standard,” said Tim Micun, business development manager for TVS Diode Arrays at Littelfuse. “It also protects against a multitude of other threats to ensure greater product reliability in the field.”

SP1103C Series TVS Diode Arrays offer these key benefits:

• Extremely low (0.01 ohm) dynamic resistance ensures fast-acting ESD protection during an overvoltage event.

• Discrete bidirectional design allows them to work whether they are inserted forward or backward.

• Low breakdown voltages (3.3V) protect power rails up to 2.8V.

• Industry-standard leadless 1610DFN package is suitable for use in industrial, automotive, and commercial environments.