Extend Battery Life of USB Type-C Devices with Flexible Buck Converter

MAX77756 with integrated power MUX provides higher current load, dual input, and I2C support

San Jose, CA—August 9, 2017— Developers of multi-cell, USB Type-C products that need higher current, dual input, and I2C support now have a flexible option with the MAX77756 24V, 500mA, low quiescent current (Iq) buck converter from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

USB Type-C products must generate an always-on 3.3V rail to detect USB insertions. Products utilizing the Power Delivery (PD) voltage range (5V to 20V) can generate an always-on (1.8V/3.3V/5.0V) digital supply rail for the port controller using the MAX77756 step-down converter. In addition, the MAX77756 has a 20μA quiescent current that extends battery life by reducing idle power consumption. To simplify the system design, the MAX77756 has a dual input ideal diode ORing circuit that allows the chip to power from the external USB source if the battery is empty.

Multi-cell battery-operated devices—such as ultrabooks, laptops, tablets, drones, and home automation appliances—can easily evolve to Type-C with PD using the flexible MAX77756 power supply. The MAX77756 has a unique combination of wide input voltage range, low quiescent current, higher current load, dual input, and I2C for flexibility and programmability. There is also a default power mode if customers do not want to use the I2C bus. The MAX77756 is a robust IC with short-circuit and thermal protection, 8ms internal soft-start to minimize inrush current, proven current-mode control architecture, and up to 26V input voltage standoff.

Key Advantages

• Low quiescent current: 1.5μA Buck and 20μA MUX for always-on operation

• High efficiency: Up to 92% with integrated power MUX

• Small solution size: 2.33mm x 1.42mm 15-bump WLP; no external Schottky array needed

• Wide input voltage: Operates on full VBUS range (5V-20V) and VBATT (2S, 3S, 4S Li+)