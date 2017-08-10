Thalwil, Switzerland – August 9, 2017 – u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning modules and chips, and Atoll Solutions Pvt, a leading IoT gateway platform, sensor node and wireless module provider, announce the availability of an IoT starter kit based on LTE Cat M1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) modules from u‑blox.

With an extensive Smart City program already announced, India’s infrastructure is moving towards low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies to enable Smart Street Lighting and Smart Metering. The starter kit provides the perfect development platform for nodes and gateways based on LTE Cat M1 and NB-IoT.

Supporting both the NB-IoT (LTE Cat NB1) SARA-N2 and LTE Cat M1/NB1 SARA‑R4 module series from u‑blox, the starter kit will enable the rapid development of IoT solutions, ready for deployment in a Smart Grid. Future development will include complete reference designs incorporating other u‑blox solutions, including Bluetooth Low Energy and GNSS modules.

“Many leading cellular operators in India are already offering LTE Cat M1 and NB‑IoT support, with many more about to follow,” said Rado Sustersic, Product Manager, Product Center Cellular at u-blox. “This announcement will help accelerate the adoption of low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies for Smart Cities and provide OEMs with the tools they need to get to market quickly.”

“Narrowband LTE has the power to add affordable and reliable connectivity to a wide range of assets, creating truly Smart Cities through Smart Lighting and Smart Metering”, commented Jithu Niruthambath, Founder and CEO of Atoll Solutions Pvt. “We believe this starter kit will enable our customers to build and deploy scalable solutions in the IoT with ease and confidence.”

Visitors to Automation Expo 2017 (9th to 12th August, Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center, Mumbai) will be able to see the Starter Kit in action on the Atoll Solutions stand.