ISL8215M – Industry’s First 15A, 42V Analog Power Module

ISL8215M provides high power density and efficiency to simplify design of industrial, medical and communications equipment

Milpitas, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 – Intersil, a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, today announced the first 42V single-channel DC/DC step-down power module that delivers up to 15A of continuous current. The ISL8215M operates from a single wide input voltage range that includes industry standard 12V, 18V, and 24V intermediate bus power rails. The module offers adjustable output voltages from 0.6V to 12V, and provides the highest power density of 60mA/mm2 in a 13mm x 19mm package. Its 96.5% peak efficiency drives point-of-load (POL) conversions for FPGAs, DSPs and MCUs in industrial, medical, RF communications, after-market automotive, and portable equipment that use Li-ion batteries.

The ISL8215M is a complete DC-to-DC power supply that includes a controller, MOSFETs, inductor and passive components inside a single encapsulated package to simplify system design and speed time to market. The module’s proprietary High Density Array (HDA) package offers unmatched electrical and thermal performance through a single-layer conductive package substrate that reduces lead inductance and dissipates heat primarily through the system board. The ISL8215M’s components are mounted to a copper lead-frame structure that allows the module to operate at full load over a wide temperature range with no airflow or heatsinks, further reducing size and cost.

The ISL8215M also provides fast transient response and excellent loop stability while its 40ns typical minimum on time allows single-step low duty cycle down conversions to point-of-load voltages. The device offers selectable light load efficiency to extend battery life in Li-ion powered applications, and support Energy Star® compliant products. The device provides voltage, temperature and current protection features that ensure safe operation under abnormal operating conditions. The ISL8215M also provides automatic restart upon fault clearance to protect the load and system.

“The ISL8215M delivers unparalleled power density and ultra-high efficiency performance,” said Philip Chesley, vice president of Industrial Analog and Power products at Intersil. “This module’s size and above 40V input with 15A output current performance along with an unmatched feature set enables customers to easily address their increasingly compact power designs.”

Key Features and Specifications of ISL8215M