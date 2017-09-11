Quickly Develop Quality Power Supplies with EE-Sim DC-DC Converter Too

New functionality empowers designers of any expertise level

San Jose, CA—September 5, 2017—Power novices can now create custom designs with speed and confidence, while power experts can develop finely crafted circuits using the free EE-Sim DC-DC Converter design and simulation tool from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc..

Without a robust development tool, power design can use up valuable time and resources. With Maxim’s re-engineered EE-Sim DC-DC Converter tool, power designers can create and simulate complex circuits with more confidence. Novices can create designs in just a few minutes, while experts wield a high degree of control over simulation parameters and visualizations with the user-friendly EE-Sim DC-DC Converter tool.

Key Advantages

• Recalculate: Recompensates the circuit to accommodate user changes to components

• Compare: Evaluate differences between similar design versions

• Best-in-class waveform viewer: Explore, customize, and interact with simulation results

• Simple interface: No learning curve to customize simulations; easily modify load, source, and simulator parameters

• Reference designs: Simulate or modify these hardware-tested designs both online and offline

• Easy documentation: Save customized graphs, annotate schematics, and edit reports

Commentary

• “With Maxim’s EE-Sim DC-DC Converter tool, it’s easy to create and simulate circuits online by simply populating some basic design requirements—once generated, components can easily be swapped out to suit your needs,” said Ross Murgatroyd, Global Senior Product Manager at Premier Farnell.

• “This kind of robust DC-DC Converter design and simulation tool will be invaluable for engineers in helping them speed time to market,” said Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content for Mouser Electronics. “Saving time and resources is key and Maxim’s EE-Sim DC-DC Converter tool offers many great features for power design.”

• “Maxim’s DC-DC Converter tool delivers capabilities that experts like to have, such as easy modification of designs, performance comparison of multiple designs, and extensive simulation customization; yet the intuitive interface enables beginners to also take advantage of these features,” said Mark Fortunato, manager of the EE-Sim team at Maxim Integrated. “Our DC-DC Converter tool provides exceptional functionality for verifying circuit operation, empowering engineers to deliver realistic, usable designs with a greater level of trust in the end result.”