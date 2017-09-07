Collaboration delivers complete mobile payment platform

Independent solutions provide secure sourcing for OEMs and include an NFC controller with an optional embedded Secure Element

September 6 2017 — STMicroelectronics, has announced the integration of its contactless NFC technology with MediaTek’s mobile platforms. This creates a complete solution for handset developers to design next-generation smartphones capable of supporting tightly integrated NFC mobile services.

Mobile payments are expected to see triple-digit growth in the coming years, with contactless transport ticketing also rising fast in Asia, notably in China’s largest cities.

By integrating ST’s NFC chipset with the MediaTek mobile platforms, the two partners help mobile OEMs overcome key technical challenges such as antenna design and integration, antenna miniaturization, and bill-of-material optimization while assuring interoperability with payment terminals in locations like retailers and transportation hubs.

MediaTek is the world’s second-largest supplier of mobile-handset solutions, and with the addition of ST’s technology can demonstrate high contactless performance relative to alternative platforms.

“ST will provide its NFC technology to MediaTek, to deliver high contactless performance solutions to OEMs with a focus on cost and integration optimization through smaller antennas and reduced bill of materials,” said Marie-France Florentin, Group Vice President, General Manager, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “While ST has for years been providing to customers its own robust NFC and RFID technology, the ST21NFCD is the first device from ST to integrate the market-proven booster technology ST recently acquired.”