Thalwil, Switzerland – September 11, 2017 – u‑blox, a global leader in wireless and positioning modules and chips, will feature a live Narrowband IoT (NB‑IoT or LTE Cat NB1) demo at MWC Americas in San Francisco, featuring SARA‑R410M-02B, a configurable LTE Cat M1/NB1 multi‑mode module with worldwide coverage. NB-IoT is a highly efficient type of spectrum and the globally preferred standard due to benefits like cost savings, extended battery life and the ability to support a large number of connected devices.

u-blox has partnered with Bluvision, a provider of highly scalable end-to-end IoT platforms, to display Cold Chain Temperature Monitoring and Condition Monitoring using Bluvision’s BluCell. BluCell, a narrowband gateway that uses Bluetooth to wirelessly monitor hundreds of beacons, each measuring temperature, vibration analysis, door openings, location and movement. BluCell is connected via the u-blox SARA-R410M-02B to T‑Mobile’s network, expected to be the first NB-IoT network in North America.

“u-blox has partnered with Bluvision to showcase one of the first live NB-IoT demos of a cellular module on T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network. We are able to illustrate how effective NB-IoT is in transmitting sensor information over the network in a use case that is typical for many IoT applications”, said Patty Felts, Product Manager, Cellular at u-blox.

The module is expected to be certified and available in early 2018 for T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network, which is expected to launch nationwide in mid-2018.

For the demo, Bluvision’s BEEKs beacons with sensors for temperature, vibration, magnetic fields and ambient light are attached to a cooler. The beacons will transmit telemetry data, which includes real-time and historical temperature log for the cooler and the vibration data from the compressor motor in the cooler, to the Bluzone cloud solution.

“NB-IoT is a game changer when it comes to the Industrial applications of IoT. Through this capability, we are able to provide our customers with the ability to do remote installations of our sensor network, without the need for Wi-Fi and any other connectivity, at an extremely low cost,” says Jimmy Buchheim, CEO, Bluvision. “As a product, u-blox has the right module that works with all cellular narrow band technologies.”

SARA-R410M is a configurable LTE Cat M1/NB1 multi‑mode module with worldwide coverage. Measuring just 16 x 26 mm, it offers both LTE Cat M1 and Cat NB1 in a single hardware package, as well as software‑based configurability for all deployed global bands. It provides enormous efficiencies in logistics and SKU management. Customers can easily respond to changes in business or market conditions, since supported frequencies and operator configuration decisions can now be made at “zero hour” or even later in the field.