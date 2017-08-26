World’s First Category 11 LTE Full Mini PCIe Card

Telit’s new industrial-grade LM940 Mini Card is the first in its class embedded with Qualcomm® Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem supporting download speeds of up to 600 Mbps

As the fastest LTE-Advanced Mini Card, the LM940 is available for immediate deployment

New Delhi, August 21, 2017 – Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the LM940, the world’s first global Full PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) module for the router and gateway industry supporting LTE Advanced Category 11 (Cat 11) with speeds of up to 600 Mbps, available with various mobile network operator approvals in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The only enabling technology in an mPCIe form factor to support Cat 11 with the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, the industrial-grade LM940 delivers significant flexibility and a competitive edge to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) looking to quickly deploy next generation products with an unrivaled user experience.

Today, customers of router and gateway OEMs demand additional bandwidth and near instant network response times as applications like high definition video streaming with digital signage, commercial and enterprise failover needs and pop-up stores are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“This industrial-grade module from Telit supporting LTE Cat 11 with global coverage will be very attractive for equipment manufacturers looking to deploy the latest solutions now, especially in the router and gateway marketsupporting high-bandwidth dependent applications like digital signage,” said Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst for IHS Markit, a global information provider. “As detailed in our June 2016 report on the industrial cellular IoT gateways market*, IHS Markit anticipates gateway shipments will rise from nearly two million shipped in 2016 to more than six million shipped in 2021. The value of these industrial cellular IoT gateways shipped in 2021 will slightly exceed USD $1.6 billion.“

“Telit extends its leadership again by delivering customers the latest releases in LTE Advanced technology that they can take to market today,” says Manish Watwani, VP Global Product Marketing for Telit. “The LM940 is the only global product for the router and gateway segment that allows OEMs to immediately leverage the 3x carrier aggregation and the higher order modulation of the 256 QAM capabilities currently available amongst most mobile operator networks. Combined with an exceptional power efficiency platform, this is by far the ideal solution to enable commercial and enterprise applications in the router industry, such as branch office connectivity, LTE failover, digital signage, kiosks, pop-up stores, vehicle routers, construction sites and more.”

“The Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with LTE Advanced technologies providing peak download speeds of 600 Mbps, defines a new level of service for emerging applications,” says Gautam Sheoran, director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased with our ongoing collaboration with Telit to bring technologies that enable emerging applications like 4K video, virtual reality and cognitive computing to the global market.“

Additional Technical Features: