Presented here is a GPS based vehicle tracking system based on the ATMega16 microcontroller using global positioning system (GPS) and global system for mobile communication (GSM).
Contents
- An introduction to GPS based vehicle tracking system
- GPS based vehicle tracking system: applications and benefits
- Components
- Circuit explanation
- Software
- GPS based vehicle tracking system: construction and testing
This is a cheaper solution than a two-way GPS communication system wherein communication is done in both ways with GPS satellites. This project uses only one GPS device and two-way communication is achieved using a GSM modem. GSM modem with a SIM card used here implements the same communication technique as in a regular cellphone.
The system can be mounted or fitted in your vehicle in a hidden or suitable compartment. After this installation, you can easily track your vehicle using your mobile phone by dialling the mobile number of the SIM attached to the GSM modem. You will automatically get the location of the vehicle in the form of an SMS (short message) on your mobile phone.
This system allows you to track your vehicle anytime and anywhere. Whether you own a company with a fleet of hundreds of vehicles or you have expensive piece of equipment and you want to keep an eye on them, this tracking system can inform you of the status without you having to be actually present on the site.
Fig. 1 shows the block diagram of the GSM and GPS based vehicle tracking system.
Applications and benefits
1. You can locate your stolen vehicle easily using your mobile without any extra cost.
2. It can be used for trucks carrying valuable goods, to keep track of the status of delivery and location of the truck at all times.
3. The device ensures vehicle security and smooth fleet management.
4. You can easily install it in any vehicle such as cars, boats and motorbikes. An SMS will inform you whether the vehicle is stationary or on the move.
5. You can also use it to keep tab on your driver. It reduces vehicle abuse and ultimately results in significant cost-savings for individuals, fleet owners and the like.
Before delving into the detailed working of the project, let’s discuss some basics of GPS and GSM technologies.
