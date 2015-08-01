If you go to the market to buy an MP3 player with USB compatibility, it will cost around 500 rupees or more. But you can assemble one for yourself for 150 rupees or less. All the components, including the module, are readily available as a kit form with many electronics spares shops.

In this article you will find instructions to assemble and use the USB MP3 module supplied by Shenzhen Vire Silicon & Technology Co. Ltd, China. The module comes with a remote control also for users’ convenience.

This versatile module features USB player, SD card player, FM player and an auxiliary input. Besides the USB MP3 module you get two 3.5mm female jack sockets, USB female cable or port, IR receiver and 5V regulated DC supply in the kit for this DIY project.

Just connect the components as mentioned in the text below.

Here we shall be discussing all the features which has been tried and tested successfully except the SD card holder connections, as this feature is rarely used. Connect the below-mentioned points to the USB female connector:

GND – Ground

DP – Data Plus (+)

DM – Data minus (-)

5V – 5V supply

Connect audio out and IR receiver portion as indicated below:

L – Left channel audio out

AG – Analogue ground

R – Right channel audio out

G – Ground for IR receiver

IR – IR out of the IR receiver

3.3V – 3.3V supply for IR receiver

Almost all the IR receivers have their IR, GND and Vcc pin-outs facing the receiver from front. The manual switch connections are optional; these can be connected using tactile switches to ground:

V+ – Volume Plus

Mode – Mode( USB/Aux/FM)

V – Volume Minus

P – Play/Pause

Connect a regulated +5V to the point 5V and GND. Connect the aux in connection as shown:

L – Left channel audio in

G – Analogue ground in

R – Right channel audio in

An antenna can be connected to the point shown for the FM reception.

Just make the connections, as indicated above, and connect the output to any PC multimedia speaker and enjoy the music.

The author is a B.Tech in electronics and communication engineering. Currently, he is an R&D manager at BB Power Tech, India. He likes exploring new circuits