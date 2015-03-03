In this project we are going to control a robot wirelessly using hand gestures. This is an easy, user-friendly way to interact with robotic systems and robots. An accelerometer is used to detect the tilting position of your hand, and a microcontroller gets different analogue values and generates command signals to control the robot. This concept can be implemented in a robotic arm used for welding or handling hazardous materials, such as in nuclear plants. The author’s prototype is shown in Fig. 1.
Circuit and working
The block diagram of the wireless gesture-controlled robot is shown in Fig. 2. The circuit diagram of the transmitter section of the wireless gesture-controlled robot is shown in Fig. 3 and of the receiver section in Fig. 4.
ATmega328. ATmega328 is a single-chip microcontroller from Atmel and belongs to the mega AVR series. The Atmel 8-bit AVR RISC based microcontroller combines 32kB ISP flash memory with read-while-write capabilities, 1kB EEPROM, 2kB SRAM, 23 general-purpose I/O lines, 32 general-purpose working registers, three flexible timers/counters with compare modes, internal and external interrupts, serial programmable USART, a byte-oriented 2-wire serial interface, SPI serial port, 10-bit A/D converter, programmable watch-dog timer with an internal oscillator and five software-selectable power-saving modes.
The device operates between 1.8 and 5.5 volts. It achieves throughputs approaching one MIPS per MHz. An alternative to ATmega328 is ATmega328p.
ADXL335. This is a complete three-axis acceleration measurement system. ADXL335 has a minimum measurement range of ±3g. It contains a poly-silicon-surface micro-machined sensor and signal-conditioning circuitry to implement open-loop acceleration measurement architecture. Output signals are analogue voltages that are proportional to acceleration. The accelerometer can measure the static acceleration of gravity in tilt-sensing applications as well as dynamic acceleration resulting from motion, shock or vibration.
The sensor is a poly-silicon-surface micro-machined structure built on top of a silicon wafer. Poly-silicon springs suspend the structure over the surface of the wafer and provide resistance against acceleration forces. Deflection of the structure is measured using a differential capacitor that consists of independent fixed plates and plates attached to the moving mass.
I want source code of this project can you please mail me on my mail id amrutapatole5@gmail.com
Dear Amruta Patole,
The source code is already available within the article. Please check for “Download source code”.
project is not working…plzz help!!
Could you please elaborate your query?
i’d tested the circuit it looks fine and followed each and every step correctly… but when i burn the code its not working…
We are making Accelerometer Based Gesture Controlled Robot ……….so can you suggest a good and simple application of this robot for its extension
HI..
My name is vimal savani
I make hand gesture controlled robot.
There is one problem that is when i tilt accelerometer then robot does not change direction..and not move.. i use here adxl335 accelerometer. So pls.. help me.
shall we implement this project to wireless guesture controlled robotic arm