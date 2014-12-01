Object detection and tracking are important in many computer vision applications, including activity recognition, automotive safety and surveillance. Presented here is an object detection system that can detect not only a human face but also eyes and upper body.
Face detection is an easy and simple task for humans, but not so for computers. It has been regarded as the most complex and challenging problem in the field of computer vision due to large intra-class variations caused by the changes in facial appearance, lighting and expression. Such variations result in the face distribution to be highly nonlinear and complex in any space that is linear to the original image space. Face detection is the process of identifying one or more human faces in images or videos. It plays an important part in many biometric, security and surveillance systems, as well as image and video indexing systems.
This program can be used to detect a face, eyes and upper body on pressing the corresponding buttons. The program output screen is shown in Fig. 1.
Software program
This real-time face detection program is developed using MATLAB version R2012a. A graphic user interface (GUI) allows users to perform tasks interactively through controls like switches and sliders. You can easily create a GUI and run it in MATLAB or as a stand-alone application. The initial program output of this project is shown in Fig. 1.
Viola-Jones algorithm. There are different types of algorithms used in face detection. Here, we have used Viola-Jones algorithm for face detection with MATLAB program. This algorithm works in following steps:
1. Creates a detector object using Viola-Jones algorithm
2. Takes the image from the video
3. Detects features
4. Annotates the detected features
