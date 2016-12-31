Here is a simple AF amplifier project based on TBA820M IC. This amplifier can deliver two-watt output power with 8-ohm speaker using a 12V power supply.

A 3-16V battery or an AC/DC adaptor can be used to power this circuit. Author’s prototype is shown in Fig. 1.

Circuit and working

Circuit diagram of the two-watt TBA820M AF amplifier is shown in Fig. 2. An 8-ohm, 2W loudspeaker is connected to output pin 5 of IC1 through C5.

Pin 8 (ripple rejection) is connected to +Vcc through C6. Also, C7 is connected to positive and ground for noise filtering.