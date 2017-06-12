Forensic Investigation And Technology In India: Do Both Work In Tandem?

Forensics is one term that evokes interest every time and at all times of day. It is through forensics that major crimes are detected across the world. Research in this field is happening intensively and technology, mainly smart tech, is being continuously adapted by investigators to detect crimes and to bring criminals to book. This is true of all the nations of the world.

Now, the questions that naturally come to mind every time forensics is spoken of in India is “How are our investigators doing here? What is the state of forensics in our country? Are our law enforcement agencies equipped enough to detect crimes early?” These queries are generally a result of the societal concern and to prevent crimes altogether through early detection such that the perpetuators (of the crime) are suitably tried in courts.

To obtain clarity on the state of forensic investigation In India and to check the rate of technology adaption, we spoke to experts in the domain (forensics) who threw light on different aspects that brought to light surprising facts.

First things first, forensic experts are called in only when required

At this point in time, it is worth understanding that the role of forensic sciences and associated experts comes in only after first-time responders usually the police constables (and the inspectors) visit the scene of the crime for assessment. Forensic investigators are called in only if the crime is of a very serious nature and requires expertise that is generally not available with the conventional police officers.

“Forensic experts are called in only based on the seriousness of the crime,” states an investigation officer and forensic expert on the condition of annonymity. This means that evidence collection at the initial stages is done by the officers of the law enforcement agencies.

Forensic Sciences is also taught at major universities of the country to better research on the subject and improve investigation of crimes for early detection. Remember that early detection of crimes could potentially act as a deterrent to criminals.

“Few of the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) in the country have advanced equipments,” adds the IO. The target here is to establish world-class forensics facilities with experts technically equipped.

The Ground reality of investigations

In fact, former investigation officers and, current forensic experts feel that there is still a long way to go with respect to attaining technical brilliance for investigation of crimes. Experts believe that this approach should begin at the ground level (at the scene of the crime) before samples are transferred to the FSLs.

“Our investigators depend on their intuition, for investigation at the crime scenes. Old methods are still used. These not only lead to considerable time delays, but also results in scenarios where evidence is not properly collected leading to acquittal of the accused by the courts,” state experts who spoke to us on the condition of annonymity.

Forensic experts also unanimously voiced for better technology absorption by the investigators.

“Presently, the IO’s do not use any modern technologies while investigating the crime scenes,” adds yet another forensic expert.

“With their past experience the IO’s try relating the crime with already noted perpetrator which cannot suffice in today’s world.”

This statement is potentially an indicator of the ground-level investigation of crimes. Also, with technology penetration now at an all-time high, the immediate need of the hour is to derive technical brilliance. However, it cannot be stated that our investigators are currently bad, multiple high-profile cases have been detected and solved within short intervals. The aspect worth remembering here is that there have been instances where crimes were detected very shortly after occurrence even before the technology (and mobile-phone) boom in India.

Like stated above, it was the clever with and intuition of the investigation officers that led them to the perpetuators. Now, with technology, intuition of investigators would undoubtedly improve whilst offloading initial burden on the IOs.

One fundamental technology that can be potentially harnessed by investigators (for digital forensics) is the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT Mining and analysis of smart concepts should serve as potential boons because an IoT network would make associated devices smart thereby leading to easy collection of data, and upon analysis, crimes can be analysed and even detected.

“Finer aspects such as the data & time, location and even the IP address of an IoT connected device can be traced. This is from the device level itself, investigators can then mine data on the cloud. This can then be analysed upon with the data at the device level to obtain patterns which could lead to the perpetuator,” states another forensic expert.

Cybercrimes are now being combated at a war footing thanks to the setting up of specialised cyber-crime cells at the state levels. An instance here is the cyber police station that was recently established in Bengaluru to help victims of digital frauds.

Penetration of smart technology within forensics – status check

With IoT and smart technology viz. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Neural Networks being the current buzzword among the Indian technological community, technologists are naturally enthusiastic about offering solutions to the law enforcement agencies.

“To the best of my knowledge, IoT is yet to enter the nuances of crime investigation,” state forensic experts and former investigation officers. Officers also suggest alternatives here:

“Applications connecting officers all over the country can help in resolving cases. This is achieved through effective and faster communication whilst breaking geographical barriers.”

The need of the hour is clearly visible, by gauging the above statements. Equipping and training law enforcement agencies on modern technology should reside on the top of the minds of government policy makers.

Nonetheless, a positive aspect here is that tapping of technology is already happening. The best illustration would be the mining of smartphones (and related data) of the crime suspects along with the devices of their relatives and contacts; to get time-based and real-time information. Mobile phones, today are seen as the most important clues while investigating crimes.