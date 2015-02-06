Wearables entered the Indian market with hopes to make them an “essential’ product for most smartphone users. This was initially not the case and Smartwatches were seen as nothing more than an expensive glorified notification centre. But that does not stand for the wearables of today. Companies like Garmin Fitbit and Jawbone have come up with a great lineup of fitness trackers and Smartwatches like the Moto 360 and Pebble Steel have had a huge impact on the market providing a wide variety of features in such a compact form factor to make full use of one’s wrist. Although most of the wearable technology still lie a bit on the expensive side, expectations are of a large increase in number of people using wearable technology in India in the coming years and this growth could be triggered by the release of the Apple Watch. But for now, here’s a line up of the 3 popular Smartwatches and fitness trackers available in India.

3 Popular Smartwatches

Moto 360 – With one of the most stunning designs of all Smartwatches, the 360 offers a 1.5 inch gorilla glass display with a pixel density of 205 ppi. It has 4GB storage capacity with 512MB RAM. The 320 mAh battery is enough to last upto a day and you get a wireless charging dock out of the box. Motorola have also thrown in a pedometer and heart rate sensor and all in all the 360 makes a good buy at a price of around Rs 18000.

Pebble Watch – The pebble is a simple and easy to use device that connects to your phone via bluetooth. It is water resistant and performs most of the tasks of a fitness tracker keeping track of your walk,run,swim or biking session. With a battery life of upto seven days, their isn’t much hassle of charging it repeatedly and you can get hold of one of these for less than Rs 10000.

3. LG G Watch – The G watch is a sleek Android Wear device available in both, white and black colours. Specifications wise it boasts a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB of storage. It has a 1.65 inch IPS display that is dust and water resistant. Priced at about Rs 9500, it’s a device with great specs at a competitive price point.

3 Popular Fitness Trackers

Fitbit Charge – The Charge tracks all-day activity like steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes. It has an OLED display screen that updates you of your exercise progress, incoming calls and daily updates. The tracker offers 7-10 days of battery life and is water resistant. It also allows you to log your food to check the calories you have consumed. The Fitbit Charge can be bought at Rs 13000 and offers premium functionality on a sleek and durable device.

Garmin Vivofit – The offering from Garmin has a one inch display to track your exercise with a battery life that lasts upto a year. It works 24/7 to track your movements while sleeping and is also compatible with a heart rate monitor. With a battery life that outshines all other devices in its category, it is a solid choice for a long lasting device and can be bought at a price of about Rs 9000.

Misfit Shine – The Shine is one of the best looking trackers that can be worn on the wrist or can also be clipped on to your belt. It tracks your motion, sleep and can also be used while swimming. It has a great battery life of upto 6 months and weighs less that 10 grams. The Misfit Shine is an elegant looking tracker that does the job and can be bought at a price of Rs 6000.

By Raaghav Tarak Khanna – 15 Year old gadget geek bringing you the latest and trending tech from all around the globe. Tech is my morning coffee and gadgets are my sleeping pill.