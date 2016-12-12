How To Ace A Technical Interview Smartly

Technical positions are often considered the hardest to fill. The extensive job description that these positions carry is more often than not met by candidates. Even those who meet these expectations face tough interviews which test their knowledge, analytical skills and other soft skills to qualify for being able to work with any top organization. Here is some useful advice for such aspirants looking to make a successful technical career.

Engineering is a prestigious academic course, arguably the toughest of them all. It requires a student to work hard, toil hours completing assignments and slog to pass the tough end semester exams that are held after every three years. The whole 4-5 year affair is like an ordeal, and although the course intends to prepare every student for changing and contributing to the future of mankind, not all students who enroll for an engineering course actually go on to makes an impact. The same holds true for every technical course.

Some are not even able to cross the first hurdle, which is clearing the job interview. There can be plenty of reasons behind this but most of the time it is lack of preparation of interviews that lands the student in a catch twenty two situation. Take this advice to ensure a better result for yourself.

The job interview is different from your college viva

A job interview is a lot different from college viva, and unless you understand this fact there is little chance that you will secure your future with that job. After spending years studying hard engineering subjects you might feel that you are ready to step into a technical job. However you must understand that your potential employer is more interested in the ways you will add value to his company rather than your academic achievements. You might be a topper in a particular subject but unless you fit the business needs of the employer, there is little chance of the employer hiring you.

What will be the questions?

What purpose do questions serve? Actually, an interviewer’s primary purpose of asking questions is to establish communication with the candidate. Once there is a comfortable dialogue between the two, the recruiter will move on to questions that will test your knowledge. Since you are appearing for a technical position, you can expect fairly technology related questions which seek to give away how smart as an engineer you are. This part will obviously do a lot with a lot with the way you studied during the course.

Other factors that decide the questions and their difficulty level is the position which you are applying for. For instance a candidate applying for VP engineering job would certainly face tougher questions than, say, a candidate appearing for a fresher level job. The best you can do is to summaries all that you have studied and learned till the date of interview, align your thoughts with the requirements of the position and wish yourself good luck.

How should be the presentation?

As much as it is important to be academically sound it is vital for your candidacy to be presentable. More than your physical appearance it means how well behaved you are, and the quality of your communication skills. When an employer calls you over for a face to face interaction, he is also providing you with an opportunity to showcase your personality and communication abilities. A good presentation especially matters when you are applying to higher positions like VP Technology jobs. These are high visibility positions and hence need a person who is always mindful of his appearance and makes conscious effort to look professional.

It also means that your resume and qualifications already match the selection criteria of the employer and now he wants to test your soft skills as that might be the differentiating factor between you and your competition. The basics of making a good first impression include being dressed well, being punctual and having knowledge of current affairs. Wear a confident look and sleep well the night before.

Be ready for the unconventional

Sometimes the interviewer might just want to test your presence of mind and that’s why he will shoot an unconventional question out of the blue to give you the jitters. If you are able to handle the onslaught without losing your calm and composure, your chances of getting selected are instantly greater than others. In order to be prepared for such unconventional questions, it’s a good idea to brush up on key points.

Do not forget to do a background check on the company

In order to show your genuine interest in the company you should perform a background check on the same. Search for it online and read about all their milestones and history. Also get an idea about the company’s philosophy, mission and work place culture which are essential for your personal work satisfaction.

If you prepare yourself with all the above steps, any of engineering jobs isn’t too far from your reach.