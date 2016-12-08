They Can Sell Only If It Complies With SAR Test Requirements

TEC and the department of telecommunications have strict rules on SAR measurements and it is mandatory that any mobile phone imported to India should be tested for SAR.

Benoit Derat, Ph. D., CEO and president, ART-Fi and Rahul Gautam, head-market development, electromagnetics compatibility (EMC), Rohde & Schwarz spoke to Sneha Ambastha, Electronics Bazaar to share their views about the market requirement for SAR testing and it’s benefits.

Q. What is Specific Absorption Rate?

A. Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) is basically the amount of electromagnetic field produced by mobile phones. It is very important that we control SAR. Mobile manufacturers have to measure and show this value on their device in compliance with exposure limits to human body. They can only sell devices fit complies with SAR test requirements.

Q. What is the difference between EMC/EMI testing and SAR testing?

A.The basic electromagnetic compatibility or electromagnetic interference (EMI/EMC) testing is performed for interference between two machines. This is to ensure that radiation emitted by one machine should not disturb other machines. But when we do SAR testing, it only looks at the effect on humans due to radiation.

Q. How has SAR testing evolved?

A. With the development of wireless technology, using traditional and slow methods has become difficult. This is because with development of technologies like Long Term Evolution (LTE), the number of tests per device in order to perform the SAR compliance is extremely large. Traditional compliance testing of a smartphone would be across four or five weeks free shifts, but with the machine we developed it could be finished in one week.