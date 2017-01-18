K.S.F.E. Is Backed By Dimension Data

India, 18 January 2017 – Dimension Data, the USD $7.5 billion global ICT solutions and services provider, today announced it is working with Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), India’s biggest public sector non-banking financial institution, to improve the company’s operations and support its digital transformation for growth through the use of cloud and managed network services.

KSFE is a USD $3.7 billion public sector non-banking financial company based in Thrissur, Kerala. Established by the Government of Kerala, it has 508 branches spread across the Indian state. The company had been using traditional Business Application Systems (BAS) applications that resided in each of its branches, which meant they had little interaction with KSFE’s central system. This posed difficulties for the company to predict business challenges or quickly respond to changes in the market.

With an ambitious target to grow at 25 per cent year-on-year, KSFE decided to deploy a new Core Application Software for Business Accounting (CASBA) with the aim of centralising its systems and improving business operations. As a result, KSFE planned to build a new data centre that would support the CASBA application and lay the foundation for its digital transformation journey and further expansion.

KSFE turned to Dimension Data for advice on the best approach for its data centre build. After an assessment of KSFE’s requirements, Dimension Data recommended an enterprise grade cloud coupled with a Managed Services Automation Platform which will help it to save on the costs that a data centre build would demand.. – With the cloud migration underway, Dimension Data’s proposed improved network model, supported by its Managed Services for Enterprise Networks (MSEN) would help KSFE to enjoy higher efficiencies and further savings while increasing connectivity between its branches.

Dimension Data has been able to improve KSFE’s availability and ensure a customer walking into any of its branches can complete their transactions smoothly. With a centralized system in place, KSFE now has a complete view of the health of its systems and is on track to achieve 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

“Dimension Data’s autonomics based MSEN platform has enabled KSFE to accelerate its digital transformation journey by increasing efficiencies and eliminating the costs pressures in the long run. Our team is now free to focus on strategic business initiatives to improve and grow the business in rapidly changing markets. Dimension Data is truly our trusted advisor and has helped us get the most out of our existing IT investment while transforming our services to a next-generation platform. This transformation has helped us reduce risk of failure and service degradation by end-to-end service accountability” comments Sanil, S.K – DGM (P&HR) at KSFE Ltd.

“Our work with KSFE demonstrates the importance we place in engaging with our clients to fully understand their business. With that, we can help our clients manage their digital infrastructure and accurately steer their transformation. KSFE now has in place a ubiquitous, agile, secure, intelligent and scalable network that would enable innovation inherent to a digital enterprise to pursue its growth plans” comments Jayant Gundewar, Director- Managed Services at Dimension Data India.