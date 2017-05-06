In this video tutorial, the presenter will show you how to make a basic audio amplifier with an LM386 IC to demonstrate the minimum parts needed to build a functional amplifier.
Then he will be building a much better sounding amplifier by adding multiple de-coupling capacitors to the power supply and the input and output signal lines. Lastly, he will add a bass boost control to the circuit.
The full tutorial can be found here: http://www.circuitbasics.com/iq0x
