In this video tutorial, the presenter will show you how to make a basic audio amplifier with an LM386 IC to demonstrate the minimum parts needed to build a functional amplifier.

Then he will be building a much better sounding amplifier by adding multiple de-coupling capacitors to the power supply and the input and output signal lines. Lastly, he will add a bass boost control to the circuit.

The full tutorial can be found here: http://www.circuitbasics.com/iq0x