Presented here are 15 free mechatronics ebooks, that will come in handy for robotics and mechatronics enthusiasts.

1. Robotics

Author/s: Wikibooks

Publisher: Wikibooks, 2012

The author of the book has tried to bring together various engineering areas and skills including mechanics, electronics, programming. It covers the main areas of robotics and includes examples of main stream industrial robots.

2. Robot Arms

Author/s: Satoru Goto

Publisher: InTech, 2011

The book explains the applications of robot arms which today is not just constricted to the industrial space. The robot arm is an integrated technology, and its technological elements are actuators, sensors, mechanism, control and system, etc.

3. Automation and Robotics

Author/s: Miltiadis A. Boboulos

Publisher: BookBoon, 2010

In this book for the optimization of assembly conveyor lines we are dealing with series part production featured by a medium complexity degree and a medium number of individual components and assembly technique alternatives.

4. Mechatronic Systems: Simulation Modeling and Control

Author/s: Annalisa Milella Donato Di Paola, Grazia Cicirelli

Publisher: InTech, 2010

This book provides an excellent survey of recent work in modelling and control of electromechanical components, vehicles and mechatronic machines. It also carries a collection of various contributions from researchers based worldwide.

5. Mechatronic Systems Applications

Author/s: A. M. D. Di Paola, G. Cicirelli

Publisher: InTech, 2010

Mechatronics is the synergetic combination of electronics, mechanics, and computer science. This text deals with use of mechatronic systems in variety of fields, including robotics, medical, human-machine interaction and assistive technology, etc.

6. Climbing and Walking Robots

Author/s: Behnam Miripour

Publisher: InTech, 2010

Topics: Technologies and Applications for Climbing Robots Locomotion and Adhesion; Mechanical Synthesis for Fast Operation in Climbing and Walking Robots; Stair Climbing Robots and High-Grip Crawler; Locomotion Analysis of Hexapod Robot; etc.

7. Advances in Robot Manipulators

Author/s: Ernest Hall

Publisher: InTech, 2010

This volume aims to inspire the ongoing inventions of robot manipulators, which is a concept of eclecticism meant for design, simulation and implementation of real-time controllers for smart, vision guided robots.

8. Robot Manipulators: New Achievements

Author/s: Aleksandar Lazinica, Hiroyuki Kawai

Publisher: InTech, 2010

Contents: Robotic Machining from Programming to Process Control; Fuzzy Optimal Control for Robot Manipulators; A Concept for Isles of Automation; Concurrent Engineering of Robot Manipulators; 3D Imaging System for Tele-Manipulation; and more.

9. Advances in Haptics

Author/s: Mehrdad Hosseini Zadeh

Publisher: InTech, 2010

Haptic technology enables computer users to manipulate remote objects in virtual environments or tele-operation systems. In this book authors from around the world present the results of their research on various issues in the field of haptics.

10. Climbing and Walking Robots: Towards New Applications

Author/s: Houxiang Zhang

Publisher: InTech, 2007

An overview of the latest wide-range achievements in climbing and walking robotic technology for researchers, scientists, and engineers throughout the world. Different aspects are presented from the scientific and from the technical point of view.

11. Robot Manipulators

Author/s: Marco Ceccarelli

Publisher: InTech, 2008

Each chapter addresses a specific area of modeling, design, and application of robots but with an eye to give an integrated view of what make a robot a unique modern system for many different uses and future potential applications.

12. Parallel Manipulators, Towards New Applications

Author/s: Huapeng Wu

Publisher: InTech, 2008

This volume opens a view of current parallel robot research and applications: remote handling, machine tools, medical robots, simulators, micro-robots, and humanoid robots. There are contributions by authors from around the world.

13. Parallel Manipulators, New Developments

Author/s: Jee-Hwan Ryu

Publisher: InTech, 2008

The book provides an overview of the state-of-art, presents new ideas, original results and practical experiences in parallel manipulators. The book introduces advanced analysis methods and cutting edge control technologies for parallel manipulators.

14. Humanoid Robots: Human-like Machines

Author/s: Matthias Hackel

Publisher: InTech, 2007

This book is divided in four parts: Hardware Development: Components and Systems, Biped Motion: Walking, Running and Self-orientation, Sensing the Environment: Acquisition, Data Processing and Control and Mind Organization: Learning and Interaction.

15. Cutting Edge Robotics

Author/s: V. Kordic, A. Lazinica, M. Merdan

Publisher: InTech, 2005

This book is the result of contributions from many researchers worldwide. It presents a collection of wide range research results of robotics scientific community. Various aspects of current research in robotics area are explored and discussed.

