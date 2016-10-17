Cell phone jammer is an electronic device that blocks transmission of signals between a cell phone and a base station. By using the same frequency as a mobile handset, the cell phone jammer creates strong interference for communication between the caller and receiver. It is efficient in blocking transmission of signals from networks including UMTS, 3G, CDMA, GSM and PHS.
Mobile phones operate at different frequency bands in different countries. For Canada the 1900 MHz band is the primary band, particularly for urban areas. 850 MHz is used as a backup in rural areas. USA uses 850 and 1900 MHz bands, depending on the area. Europeans tend to use the GSM 900 and 1800 bands as standard. Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania also use these frequency bands. In Russia and some other countries, local carriers have licenses for 450 MHz frequency to provide CDMA coverage.
The use of different frequencies makes it difficult to have a jammer for all frequencies. However the below mentioned formula can be used to calculate the required values.
F= 1/ (2*pi*sqrt (L1*C1))
Depending on the frequencies you need to block, the values of inductor (L1) and capacitor (C1) can be altered.
For example, if mobile phones at your area work at 450 MHz, you need to generate 450 MHz with some noise to act as the blocking signal. Now the cell phone receiver will not be able to understand, which signal to receive. We have successfully blocked cell phone signals.
Here, 450MHz is the tuning frequency. Cell phone jammers for other frequency ranges are designed similarly. However, the signal range is very weak. Thus, this circuit works only for a range of 100 m.
Cell Phone Jammer Circuit
Description:
For any jammer circuit, it’s essential to have three important sub circuits.
- RF amplifier
- Voltage Controlled Oscillator
- Tuning circuit
These 3 circuits, when combined together form an efficient cell phone jammer circuit.
Working
- RF amplifier circuit comprises of the transistor Q1, capacitors C4, C5 and resistor R1. This RF circuit amplifies the signal generated by the tuned circuit. The amplified signal is given to the antenna through capacitor C6. It blocks DC and allows only the AC component of the signal to be transmitted.
- When transistor Q1 is turned ON, the tuned circuit at the collector turns ON. The tuned circuit consists of capacitor C1 and inductor L1. This acts as an oscillator with zero resistance. It produces very high frequency with minimum damping.
- When the circuit is ON, voltage is stored in the capacitor. Once the capacitor is completely charged, it allows charge to flow through the inductor. When current flows through the inductor, it stores magnetic energy corresponding to the voltage across the capacitor. At a certain point, the inductor reaches its maximum and the charge or voltage across the capacitor turns to zero.
- Now the magnetic charge through the inductor decreases and the current charges the capacitor in opposite or reverse polarity. The process repeats and after a while, inductor charges the capacitor and becomes zero.
- This process runs till internal resistance is generated and the oscillations stop. RF amplifier feed is given through capacitor C5 to the collector terminal before C6. The capacitors C2 and C3 generate pulses in random fashion (noise) at the frequency generated by the tuned circuit.
- The RF amplifier boosts the frequency generated by the tuned circuit. The frequency generated by the tuned circuit and the noise signal generated by the capacitors C2 and C3 is combined, amplified and transmitted.
Components Required
|COMPONENT
|USAGE
|Resistor R1
|Emitter Loading
|Resistor R2
|Base Biasing
|Capacitor C1
|Frequency Generation
|Capacitor C2
|Feedback
|Capacitor C3
|Feedback
|Capacitor C4
|Noise Reduction
|Capacitor C5
|Coupling
|Capacitor C6
|Coupling
|Capacitor C7
|Decoupling
|Transistor Q1
|Amplification
|Inductor L1
|Frequency Generation
Note
- This circuit can block signals only within a 100 meter radius.
- Usage of this type of circuits is banned and illegal in most countries.
- This circuit is also used in TV transmission and remote controlled toys.
- If the circuit is not working properly, try increasing resistor and capacitors values in the circuit. Use the formula
F= 1/ (2*pi*sqrt (L*C)).
- Power supply for the circuit should not exceed 3 Volts.
More interesting projects are available at: DIY Electronics Projects.
Note: The cell phone jammer is an untested prototype circuit and banned in several countries. Keeping in with those regulations, we might not be able to help you out with the exact values.
the bf494 is a npn transistor not a pnp as in the circuit diagram
Thank you for your input, the article is updated now.
What is the name and Model of Antena?
This circuit will not Jam any cellphones.
yes totally worng..
1microfarad capacitor with 63 v can work on 3v battery.
if you have a pspice file for this circuit then please send on my mail i.d
It is an informative article. As of now, we don’t have any PSpice file for this circuit.
At which terminals we have to connect the supply
Dear Krishna, Since this is banned in some areas, this is just a prototype to give you an example.
is this working
Hi Peter, this project is just a prototype.
Can this circuit will work in india ?
Dear Blue zee,
This is only a prototype circuit, as of now we do not have the source code for this article.
It is int working
This project is only a prototype
Pls say wat is meant by prototype . And will the circuit wrk
Prototype is just an idea for the circuit. You can create the circuit as per your liking with measurements from anywhere. We can’t guarantee that the project would work but the concept is sound.
hey man just send me a copy of the full file
Dear Adarsh, this is just a prototype circuit. All the required information is already provided in the article.
I want to learn concept of this jammer for my mini project can u please help me with it
it does not work
give me the exact diagram
Dear Adarsh, this is a prototype to give you an idea of the circuit. We do not own the verification of the circuit.
Bro you have circuit of Mobile jammer
another circut please sent my mail id
Comment:
Good day pls. give me a simple diagram of a signal jammer with parts that are available in the market…
I intend to use it for blocking wifi & moble phone signals…
You can’t jam WiFi signal, Because WiFi is work on 2.422 GHz so you can’t generate this frequency from tank circuit by component which is available in market.
please tell me what the output of C6 Then is possible to simulate this circuit in proteous 8.0
is it possible to simulate on proteous
sounds and looks like a good idea. My daughter is doing some home work and needs literature on making phones. I found your work sound easier I hope it will help her.
Thank you for your feedback.
we want the full details about jammer with coding
Is this circuit needs any coding….can i use this circuit directly…. Will. You pls sent me ..the full details and circuit diagram…
On…
afifmuhammedkm@gmail.com
Whats the use of this if it is not working. I need the the working circuit plz. Can u upload it??
give me a cell Wi-fi breaker circuit ……
thanks , It will be very useful article me
Thank you for your feedback.
this cicruit is use
The circuit is not working…..xo …..is their any alternativeeee to that
I need a exact circuit diagram of cell phone jammer circuit
Is this circuit working and getting a range of 100m?
Comment:the 22nh and 15 pf capacitor connect serial manner the we get the booster circuit it is true or false