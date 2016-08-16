Nowadays, people have smartphones with them all the time. So it makes sense to use these to control home appliances. Presented here is a home automation system using a simple Android app, which you can use to control electrical appliances with clicks or voice commands. Commands are sent via Bluetooth to Arduino Uno. So you need not get up to switch on or switch off the device while watching a movie or doing some work.
Home automation: circuit and working
The home automation circuit is built around an Arduino Uno board, Bluetooth module HC-05 and a 3-channel relay board. The number of channels depends on the number of appliances you wish to control. Arduino Uno is powered with a 12V DC adaptor/power source. The relay module and Bluetooth module can be, in turn, powered using a board power supply of Arduino Uno. Author’s prototype is shown in Fig. 1. Connection details for each appliance are shown in Fig. 2.
Bluetooth module.
Bluetooth module used in this project is HC-05 (Fig. 4), which supports master and slave mode serial communication (9600-115200 bps) SPP and UART interface. Using these features it can communicate with other Bluetooth-enabled devices like mobile phones, tablets and laptops. The module runs on 3.3V to 5V power supply.
Relay module.
A relay allows you to turn on or turn off a circuit using voltage and/or current much higher than what Arduino could handle. Relay provides complete isolation between the low-voltage circuit on Arduino side and the high-voltage side controlling the load. It gets activated using 5V from Arduino, which, in turn, controls electrical appliances like fans, lights and air-conditioners. An 8-channel relay module is shown in Fig. 5.
Arduino Uno board.
Arduino is an open source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It is intended for artists, designers, hobbyists and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Arduino Uno is based on ATmega328 microcontroller (MCU). It consists of 14 digital input/output pins, six analogue inputs, a USB connection for programming the onboard MCU, a power jack, an ICSP header and a reset button. It is operated with a 16MHz crystal oscillator and contains everything needed to support the MCU. It is very easy to use as you simply need to connect it to a computer using a USB cable, or power it with an AC-to-DC adaptor or battery to get started. The MCU onboard is programmed in Arduino programming language using Arduino IDE.
In this home automation project circuit, Pins 10 and 11 of Arduino are connected to pins TXD and RXD of the Bluetooth module, respectively, as shown in Fig. 6.
Pins Gnd and Vcc of the Bluetooth module are connected to Gnd and +3.3V of Arduino board respectively. Pins 2, 3 and 4 are connected to the three relays (RL1, RL2 and RL3) of the relay board. Pins Vin and Gnd of the relay board are connected to pins Vin and Gnd of Arduino board, respectively.
Note. Vin is usually used to give input power, but since we are supplying 12V to Arduino using an adaptor, we can use Vin pin on Arduino to power the 12V relay module.
You can find the script on the second page of the DIY article.
From the physical switch and app, both can be controlled ?
Yes, relay is connected in parallel with physical switch but in this case when physical switch turn on then the AC appliances is still on even after off the relay.
if you use a double way switch it working both…i need android code please
Dear Mukesh for reference you can have a look at these reference projects
Yes.
Kindly elaborate your query.
Could you please write in English?
It is present on second and third page.
nice project. where can download the arduino program code? the third page only have android app
Thanks for the feedback!
You can download the code from here. http://www.efymag.com/admin/issuepdf/Home%20automation%20using%20Android.zip
It is present on the third page.
is the given code is based on audio or bluetooth apk
The code given is for Arduino
Can we power the arduino with a USB cable? Instead of the 12V DC?
No. In this project, the relay board used here requires 12V power supply. So an external 12V DC adaptor for the Arduino board is used instead of USB cable. Therefore, 12V is reflected at Vin pin of the Arduino board, which is used to power the relay board.
It is present on the second and third page.
I can’t able to update the program in arduino uno board
First compile the homeautomation.ino sketch from Arduino IDE.
Then select the correct Arduino board and COM port from Tools menu. Now, you should be able to upload the code without any problem.
sir…can we use arduino nano or arduino mini insted of arduino uno? n can we add more relay and on/off button in apk after using another digital pin of arduino n programing as acording to pin?……..thank you for your answer……
how many voltage relay you are using is relay is 12v ???
Yes, relay voltage rating should be 12V
should we connect a transformer for the relay board to work??
@Saicharan. No. Transformer not required.
can I use wifi module in this project? z
The approximate cost of the project without mobile phone is below Rs 3000.
hai siddique, are you complete these project using LAN
No. This project is designed for use with Bluetooth module.
You can download the code from here. http://www.efymag.com/admin/issuepdf/Home%20automation%20using%20Android.zip
How much this project cost without mobile ?
sir i am just using 5V RELAY. Can it work? If there any change can I do for the use of 5V use ?
no need to change
How to write a program for 8 chennal relay
The code is already present within the article.
Hi Sir, Could you send me the source code of the application? I am also creating the same kind of application for my TY project but there are errors. So could you please help me out and send the source code for the application just for reference ?
The source code of this project is available for free download at http://www.efymag.com/admin/issuepdf/Home%20automation%20using%20Android.zip
Bro every thing is fine but when i try to on light in my android mobile corresponding operation in load side is not happening. Can u suggest me where is the problem.
Upload this code into your Arduino board. Make sure you pair the Android Bluetooth with the Bluetooth connected in the circuit. Next, turn on or off ‘Light1’ button on your Android. If the light is still not turning on/off, check the corresponding relay connection.
Sir could you please help me in writing a program for 4 channel relay my email id mounicakanakam@gmail.com
Dear Hemant, the circuit diagram is already provided in the article.
It’s not working properly,can you help me.
connectionsm are ok, but it is not responding and when responding its like get confuse and execute any command whatever its wants to..
Iam using 3 individual relay and relay driver …
How to connect the relay with power supply and the bulb. The relay has NO, C & NC ports which to connect with what.
You can get all the information about the project here: //electronicsforu.com/electronics-projects/hardware-diy/arduino-home-automation-system-android-app
Dear Anandhu V, the circuit diagram is present within the article.
homeautomation.ino
As per your instructions I connected the circuit, uploaded the program, paired Bluetooth module with my android mobile & ur app and used a 12volt dc adapter to power the Arduino, still it is not working. Can u define where is the problem?
Dear Surya Kanta ghosh, the code is present on the last page of the article.
How to solve this error : sketch_mar17b.cpp: In function ‘void loop()’:
sketch_mar17b:13: error: ‘class SoftwareSerial’ has no member named ‘available’
i have a doubt i do the project but we press off the only the light is on,we press on the only the light is off what we do for that plz reply soon sir its urgent
i am getting error 516:broken pipe while pressing on or off, how can i overcome this error?
dear keerthi
use hc 06 bluetooth module
For android app source code please contact efylab@efy.in
I have one question that if we are connected switch board with relay that is fine but how about actual Switch board work
if i have no phone with me then can i start switch manually ?
The code/program is already present in the article.
Can u tell me why I am receiving “stk500_recv(): programmer is not responding” error while uploading program to port COM 4 ..
The Arduino code is already present within the article.
The Arduino code is already present within the article.
why you did not connect all the live wire to all common relay and all neutral wire to all appliance?
why you do only one appliance to one plug?
are that same method?
i installed your .apk app in my mobile and is connected with hc05, but when i pressed any button on .apk app ,on serial monitor getting different string (different characters are displaying) so the if condition in program is not matching .plz rectify my problem.
can i do this project on pcb instead of breadboard ?
And can we use arduino nano for this project ?
and can you tell me how to do ac connections for this project?
The total cost of this project is arrond 1,600 rs. & it’s to be depend on you will be started via Bluetooth, 🔊 speaker,wi-fi module etc.