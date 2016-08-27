Solar energy is coming up as a major source of energy. The need of the hour is renewable energy resources with cheap running costs. With the current systems for solar energy harvesting, we have high production only at fixed times mostly noon. This project proposes a dual axis solar tracker system that increases the productivity by a significant margin.
Solar Angles
The angle of inclination ranges between -90° after sun rise and +90° before sunset passing with 0° at noon. This makes the collected solar radiation to be 0% at sunrise and sunset and 100% at noon. This variation of solar radiations collection leads the photovoltaic panel to lose more than 40% of the collected energy. In this project, we take you through designing a Solar tracker so that you maximise on the solar energy collection.
Designing the Dual Axis Solar Tracker system
This system requires involvement of a wide range of engineering including mechanical electrical and electronics. The system can be broken down into these three domains as well.
The mechanical part would involve designing a smooth gear system to move as per requirement. The electrical part would be the working of solar panel and battery requirement. The electronics would involve designing the sensor system that would generate commands for the gear system to act accordingly.
Electronics component list:
|S.No.
|Component
|Quantity
|1
|Transformer step down 12-0-12
|1
|2
|Voltage Regulator 7805
|1
|3
|Transistor npn
|4
|4
|Diode
|2
|5
|Capacitor
|3
|6
|Variable Resistor
|4
|7
|Light dependent resistors (LDR)
|4
|8
|Microcontroller 89S52
|1
|9
|Motor driver uln2003a
|2
|10
|Solar Panel (all black)
|1
|11
|Unipolar stepper motor
|2
|12
|Crystal oscillator 12 Mhz
|1
The system employs spur gear for the implementation of the dual axis solar tracker.
A spur gear is a simplest type of gear and can be seen a lot of applications including clocks and escalators. It consists of teeth protruding perpendicular to the circumference of the wheel.
This project does not explain how to identify the position of the sun and position the panel perfectly.
The point of a solar tracker is to track the sun automatically and align itself. All you need to do is place it on a level surface.
It is better also to track the maximum power from the solar radiation
