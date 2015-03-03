Wireless Gesture-Controlled Robot

In this project we are going to control a robot wirelessly using hand gestures. This is an easy, user-friendly way to interact with robotic systems and robots. -- Aquib Javed Khan

23
23097

In this project we are going to control a robot wirelessly using hand gestures. This is an easy, user-friendly way to interact with robotic systems and robots. An accelerometer is used to detect the tilting position of your hand, and a microcontroller gets different analogue values and generates command signals to control the robot. This concept can be implemented in a robotic arm used for welding or handling hazardous materials, such as in nuclear plants. The author’s prototype is shown in Fig. 1.

Fig. 1: Author’s prototype
Fig. 1: Author’s prototype
7EF_Fig_2
Fig. 2: Block diagram of the wireless gesture-controlled robot

Circuit and working

The block diagram of the wireless gesture-controlled robot is shown in Fig. 2. The circuit diagram of the transmitter section of the wireless gesture-controlled robot is shown in Fig. 3 and of the receiver section in Fig. 4.

ATmega328. ATmega328 is a single-chip microcontroller from Atmel and belongs to the mega AVR series. The Atmel 8-bit AVR RISC based microcontroller combines 32kB ISP flash memory with read-while-write capabilities, 1kB EEPROM, 2kB SRAM, 23 general-purpose I/O lines, 32 general-purpose working registers, three flexible timers/counters with compare modes, internal and external interrupts, serial programmable USART, a byte-oriented 2-wire serial interface, SPI serial port, 10-bit A/D converter, programmable watch-dog timer with an internal oscillator and five software-selectable power-saving modes.

BFC_Fig_3
Fig. 3: Transmitter section of the wireless gesture-controlled robot
B41_747_Fig_4
Fig. 4: Receiver section of the wireless gesture-controlled robot

1FZ_PartsThe device operates between 1.8 and 5.5 volts. It achieves throughputs approaching one MIPS per MHz. An alternative to ATmega328 is ATmega328p.

ADXL335. This is a complete three-axis acceleration measurement system. ADXL335 has a minimum measurement range of ±3g. It contains a poly-silicon-surface micro-machined sensor and signal-conditioning circuitry to implement open-loop acceleration measurement architecture. Output signals are analogue voltages that are proportional to acceleration. The accelerometer can measure the static acceleration of gravity in tilt-sensing applications as well as dynamic acceleration resulting from motion, shock or vibration.

The sensor is a poly-silicon-surface micro-machined structure built on top of a silicon wafer. Poly-silicon springs suspend the structure over the surface of the wafer and provide resistance against acceleration forces. Deflection of the structure is measured using a differential capacitor that consists of independent fixed plates and plates attached to the moving mass.

23 COMMENTS

    • Dear Amruta Patole,

      The source code is already available within the article. Please check for “Download source code”.

  3. We are making Accelerometer Based Gesture Controlled Robot ……….so can you suggest a good and simple application of this robot for its extension

  4. HI..
    My name is vimal savani
    I make hand gesture controlled robot.
    There is one problem that is when i tilt accelerometer then robot does not change direction..and not move.. i use here adxl335 accelerometer. So pls.. help me.

  8. Sir in the code the output pins are defined as 10,11,12,13.
    But we are using pin nos 16,17,18,19 as output pins .
    How????????

  9. sir table 1 has output pins as D11,10,9,8, but in the program it is pin 13,12,11,10.
    Also sir tell me about the burning of the microcontroller.

  11. #define FD 16
    #define BD 17
    #define LD 18
    #define RD 19
    #define m11 3
    #define m12 4
    #define m21 5
    #define m22 6
    void forward()
    {
    digitalWrite(m11, HIGH);
    digitalWrite(m12, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m21, HIGH);
    digitalWrite(m22, LOW);
    }
    void backward()
    {
    digitalWrite(m11, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m12, HIGH);
    digitalWrite(m21, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m22, HIGH);
    }
    void left()
    {
    digitalWrite(m11, HIGH);
    digitalWrite(m12, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m21, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m22, LOW);
    }
    void right()
    {
    digitalWrite(m11, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m12, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m21, HIGH);
    digitalWrite(m22, LOW);
    }
    void Stop()
    {
    digitalWrite(m11, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m12, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m21, LOW);
    digitalWrite(m22, LOW);
    }
    void setup()
    {
    pinMode(FD, INPUT);
    pinMode(BD, INPUT);
    pinMode(LD, INPUT);
    pinMode(RD, INPUT);
    pinMode(m11, OUTPUT);
    pinMode(m12, OUTPUT);
    pinMode(m21, OUTPUT);
    pinMode(m22, OUTPUT);
    }
    void loop()
    {
    int temp1=digitalRead(FD);
    int temp2=digitalRead(BD);
    int temp3=digitalRead(LD);
    int temp4=digitalRead(RD);

    if(temp1==1 && temp2==0 && temp3==0 && temp4==0)
    backward();
    else if(temp1==0 && temp2==1 && temp3==0 && temp4==0)
    forward();
    else if(temp1==0 && temp2==0 && temp3==1 && temp4==0)
    left();
    else if(temp1==0 && temp2==0 && temp3==0 && temp4==1)
    right();
    else
    Stop();
    }

  13. Here TP6 in receiver circuit is train of pulses. How may i draw the TP6 in eagle cad? and how may i create train of pulses in circuit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here