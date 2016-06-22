Automation systems are increasing in day to day life. Applications like home and industrial automation reduce man power while increasing the efficiency. Here in this restaurant menu ordering system that lets you automate menu for ordering food in restaurants.
In these modern days the number of restaurants are increasing. They also require very fast processing for serving food to the customers. With the increasing number of customers, it would require more man power, since the current situation has become hectic for the restaurants. Also changes in the hardcopy of the menu can’t happen.
Using simple components and programming techniques, an automation system was proposed.
Block diagram
SOFTWARE AND HARDWARE TOOLS:
Software Tools:
1. AVR Studio.
2. PROGISP.
3. PROTEUS.
Hardware Tools:
1. Microcontroller.
2. LCD
3. Key pad/touch panel
4. ZIGBEE
Schematic diagram
Restaurant menu ordering system circuit operation
Restaurant menu ordering system consists of a transmitter and a receiver section.
Atemga8 is the AVR microcontroller used for processing the data. The above circuit does not show any clock or reset circuit. For normal operation of the controller reset should be connected to high logic.
Vcc and ground should also be connected to the circuit, which are not shown in the above circuit. It has two ground pins (pin 8 &pin 22). Vcc is connected to 5V and a Vcc is used for A/D conversion. Below is the image showing reset and power connections to the controller.
No need of external crystal, it can work with internal oscillator of 8MHz.
Transmitter
• Transmitter section is used for ordering from the menu.
• A 4X3 keypad is used to select the items. Four rows of the keypad are connected to PORT C of the microcontroller, while the three columns are connected to PORT D.
• Zigbee transmitter is connected to the transmit and receive pins of the microcontroller. Here the transmitter pin of the microcontroller is connected to the transmitter of the zigbee transmitter module. No need of connecting receive pin, as the module only transmits the data.
• LCD is also connected in order to view the selected items. Here LCD is used in 4 bit mode.
Receiver
• The receiver section is connected in the kitchen. The order placed by the customer is received by the zigbee receiver. In real one can form a zigbee network in which single receiver is used to receive data from different transmitters.
• Thus received data is decoded and is displayed on the LCD .
Working
• The menu is displayed on the LCD .
• User should press the corresponding number of the selected item from the display.
• The project code is provided below. It is written in such a way that one can select 3 items at a time. In real time one can use EEPROM of the microcontroller to store the menu.
• Items are selected using keypad provided. For example in order to select “1. Ice cream” press 1 one from the keypad. Similarly select your items and press ‘#’ .
• Pressing ‘#’ will transmit the order to the receiver.
Download source code: click here
Hi Anusha! Sometimes I wonder how long did it took you to work on this project for coding as I made some necessary changes on Zigbee receiver side for LCD with Beep + showing which remote # No. it was transmitted from and that accordingly on LCD with list of orders Table# no. wise 🙂 keep it up
Hello hiren can you please help me out with the code you used for your modifications of showing table number.
Hello can you please send me the code which includes table no??
The code is already present within the article.
Can i use the same code on 8051 instead of that microcontroller
No. 8051 and Atmega8 are different microcontrollers and will not work.
