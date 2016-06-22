Automation systems are increasing in day to day life. Applications like home and industrial automation reduce man power while increasing the efficiency. Here in this restaurant menu ordering system that lets you automate menu for ordering food in restaurants.

In these modern days the number of restaurants are increasing. They also require very fast processing for serving food to the customers. With the increasing number of customers, it would require more man power, since the current situation has become hectic for the restaurants. Also changes in the hardcopy of the menu can’t happen.

Using simple components and programming techniques, an automation system was proposed.

Block diagram

SOFTWARE AND HARDWARE TOOLS:

Software Tools:

1. AVR Studio.

2. PROGISP.

3. PROTEUS.

Hardware Tools:

1. Microcontroller.

2. LCD

3. Key pad/touch panel

4. ZIGBEE

Schematic diagram

Restaurant menu ordering system circuit operation

Restaurant menu ordering system consists of a transmitter and a receiver section.

Atemga8 is the AVR microcontroller used for processing the data. The above circuit does not show any clock or reset circuit. For normal operation of the controller reset should be connected to high logic.

V cc and ground should also be connected to the circuit, which are not shown in the above circuit. It has two ground pins (pin 8 &pin 22). V cc is connected to 5V and a Vcc is used for A/D conversion. Below is the image showing reset and power connections to the controller.

No need of external crystal, it can work with internal oscillator of 8MHz.

Transmitter

• Transmitter section is used for ordering from the menu.

• A 4X3 keypad is used to select the items. Four rows of the keypad are connected to PORT C of the microcontroller, while the three columns are connected to PORT D.

• Zigbee transmitter is connected to the transmit and receive pins of the microcontroller. Here the transmitter pin of the microcontroller is connected to the transmitter of the zigbee transmitter module. No need of connecting receive pin, as the module only transmits the data.

• LCD is also connected in order to view the selected items. Here LCD is used in 4 bit mode.

Receiver

• The receiver section is connected in the kitchen. The order placed by the customer is received by the zigbee receiver. In real one can form a zigbee network in which single receiver is used to receive data from different transmitters.

• Thus received data is decoded and is displayed on the LCD .

Working

• The menu is displayed on the LCD .

• User should press the corresponding number of the selected item from the display.

• The project code is provided below. It is written in such a way that one can select 3 items at a time. In real time one can use EEPROM of the microcontroller to store the menu.

• Items are selected using keypad provided. For example in order to select “1. Ice cream” press 1 one from the keypad. Similarly select your items and press ‘#’ .

• Pressing ‘#’ will transmit the order to the receiver.

Code: /*

* automation_of_restaurant_menu_ordering.c

*

* Created: 6/16/2016 11:40:10 AM

* Author: Anusha

*/ #include <util/delay.h>

#include <avr/io.h> #define Rows PORTC //Pc0,pc1,pc2,pc3

#define Columns PIND //PD4,PD5,PD6 unsigned char upperNibble, keyCode, keyPressed,k,c[6]; char press_key()

{

unsigned char i;

DDRC = 0x0f;

PORTC=0x0f;

PORTD = 0xf0;

k=1;

while(k==1)

{ upperNibble = 0xff; for(i=0; i<4; i++)

{

_delay_ms(1);

Rows = ~(0x01 << i);

_delay_ms(1);

upperNibble = Columns| 0x0f; if (upperNibble != 0xff)

{

_delay_ms(20); //key debouncing delay

upperNibble = Columns | 0x0f;

if(upperNibble == 0xff) goto OUT; keyCode = (upperNibble & 0xf0) | (0x0f & ~(0x01 << i)); while (upperNibble != 0xff)

upperNibble = Columns | 0x0f; _delay_ms(20); //key debouncing delay switch (keyCode)

{

case (0xee): keyPressed = ‘1’;k=0;

break;

case (0xed): keyPressed = ‘4’;k=0;

break;

case (0xeb): keyPressed = ‘7’;k=0;

break;

case (0xe7): keyPressed = ‘*’;k=0;

break;

case (0xde): keyPressed = ‘2’;k=0;

break;

case (0xdd): keyPressed = ‘5’;k=0;

break;

case (0xdb): keyPressed = ‘8’;k=0;

break;

case (0xd7): keyPressed = ‘0’;k=0;

break;

case (0xbe): keyPressed = ‘3’;k=0;

break;

case (0xbd): keyPressed = ‘6’;k=0;

break;

case (0xbb): keyPressed = ‘9’;k=0;

break;

case (0xb7): keyPressed = ‘#’;k=0;

break;

case (0x7e): keyPressed = ‘/’;k=0;

break;

case (0x7d): keyPressed = ‘X’;k=0;

break;

case (0x7b): keyPressed = ‘-‘;k=0;

break;

case (0x77): keyPressed = ‘+’;k=0;

break;

default : keyPressed = ‘X’;k=0;

}

OUT:;

}

} }

return keyPressed;

} void uart_init()

{ UCSRC=(1<<URSEL)|(1<<UCSZ1)|(1<<UCSZ0); UCSRB=(1<<RXEN)|(1<<TXEN); UBRRL=0x33; // baud rate(51 for 9600)

} void tx_data(unsigned char c)

{ UDR=c;

while(!(UCSRA & (1<<TXC)));

UCSRA=(1<<TXC);

} unsigned char rx_data()

{ while ( !(UCSRA & (1<<RXC)) );

UCSRA=(0<<RXC);

return UDR;

} void Tx_String(unsigned char *str)

{

while(*str)

{

tx_data(*str);

str++;

_delay_ms(100);

} } int main(void)

{

uart_init();

unsigned char x,y[4]; int i,j=0;

_delay_ms(100); while(1)

{

x=press_key(); if((x)!=’#’)

{ y[j]=x;

++j; }

else if(x==’#’)

{ for (i=0;i<3;i++)

tx_data(y[i]);

_delay_ms(10); } }

}

Download source code: click here

Written by Anusha V From electronicshub.org