What is a FM receiver?
A radio receiver is an electronic device that receives radio waves and converts the information carried by them to a usable form. An antenna is used to catch the desired frequency waves. The receiver uses electronic filters to separate the desired radio frequency signal from all the other signals picked up by the antenna, an electronic amplifier to increase the power of the signal for further processing, and finally recovers the desired information through demodulation.
Of the radio waves, FM is the most popular one. Frequency modulation is widely used for FM radio broadcasting. It is also used in telemetry, radar, seismic prospecting, and monitoring newborns for seizures via EEG, two-way radio systems, music synthesis, magnetic tape-recording systems and some video-transmission systems. An advantage of frequency modulation is that it has a larger signal-to-noise ratio and therefore rejects radio frequency interference better than an equal power amplitude modulation (AM) signal.
FM frequency ranges
Frequency modulation is used in radio broadcast in the 88-108MHz VHF band. This bandwidth range is marked as FM on the band scales of radio receivers, and the devices that are able to receive such signals are called FM receivers. The FM radio transmitter has a 200kHz wide channel. The maximum audio frequency transmitted in FM is 15 kHz as compared to 4.5 kHz in AM. This allows much larger range of frequencies to be transferred in FM and thus the quality of FM transmission is significantly higher than of AM transmission. Presented below is electronics circuit for FM receiver along with its full explanation.
FM receiver circuit explanation
Here’s a simple FM receiver with minimum components for local FM reception. Transistor BF495 (T2), together with a 10k resistor (R1), coil L, 22pF variable capacitor (VC), and internal capacitances of transistor BF494 (T1), comprises the Colpitts oscillator. The resonance frequency of this oscillator is set by trimmer VC to the frequency of the transmitting station that we wish to listen. That is, it has to be tuned between 88 and 108 MHz. The information signal used in the transmitter to perform the modulation is extracted on resistor R1 and fed to the audio amplifier over a 220nF coupling capacitor (C1).
You should be able to change the capacitance of the variable capacitor from a couple of picofarads to about 20 pF. So, a 22pF trimmer is a good choice to be used as VC in the circuit. It is readily available in the market. If you are using some other capacitor that has a larger capacitance and are unable to receive the full FM bandwidth (88-108 MHz), try changing the value of VC. Its capacitance is to be determined experimentally.
The self-supporting coil L has four turns of 22 SWG enamelled copper wire, with air core having 4mm internal diameter. It can be constructed on any cylindrical object, such as pencil or pen, having a diameter of 4 mm. When the required number of turns of the coil has reached, the coil is taken off the cylinder and stretched a little so that the turns don’t touch each other.
Capacitors C3 (100nF) and C10 (100µF, 25V), together with R3 (1k), comprise a band-pass filter for very low frequencies, which is used to separate the low-frequency signal from the high-frequency signal in the receiver.
Antenna is a bit tricky
You can use the telescopic antenna of any unused device. A good reception can also be obtained with a piece of isolated copper wire about 60 cm long. The optimum length of copper wire can be found experimentally.
The performance of this tiny receiver depends on several factors such as quality and turns of coil L, aerial type, and distance from FM transmitter. IC LM386 is an audio power amplifier designed for use in low-voltage consumer applications. It provides 1 to 2 watts, which is enough to drive any small-size speaker. The 22k volume control (VR) is a logarithmic potentiometer that is connected to pin 3 and the amplified output is obtained at pin 5 of IC LM386. The receiver can be operated off a 6V-9V battery.
This circuit costs around Rs 120.
More on FM receivers in the slideshow below.
Feel excited? Check out the FM transmitter. For more exciting circuits: click here
which kind of antenna is useful here, in this receiver?
You can use simple single strand copper wire or whip antenna for testing.
HEy !! Have u published any video of working of this project anywhere?
use Telescopic Antenna if you are near to the radio station . If u r in a remote area use dipole with booster .
i have a transistor radio but dont know how to convert to a small transmitter! help me please
Your transistor radio is receiver and may not possible to work as transmitter
if i use a mp3 song from my smartphone as my message signal to the transmitter and if transmit it , can i use this circuit to reciever , like can i tune this circuit to the transmitter frequency
Yes, you can receive the signal in this circuit provided you tune it to the same frequency
is that a digital fm receiver?
No, its analogue FM receiver
may i see a photo of antenna
You may refer to photo of commonly available aerial or whip antenna from here : http://www.ccrane.com/CCRadio-CCRadioPlus-Replacement-Whip-Antenna
Your diagram and apparatus list are not same.
We have checked the list and compared it to the diagram. Please let us know the what are the components that are not same.
I tried so many times. It doesn’t work. Please, I need your help @EFY’s
Kindly elaborate your query.
Please note that if you are near a commercial FM broadcast station, you can receive the FM channel signals in this circuit. Otherwise, you won’t receive the commercial broadcast signal. This is because it is a simple circuit and does not have the power and sensitivity to receive the weak signal.
However, you can construct any FM transmitter circuit which works in the FM band 88-108 MHz and
receive the transmitted signal using this simple FM receiver circuit.
i want to buy this ckt..
You may want to add a voltage regulator to the circuit if you want tuning stability when running from a battery.
What should I use as ground in this circuit? C3 and C10 are supposed to go to ground, but I am running off a battery here?
I just looked up the data sheet for the BF494 at Philips, and noted that the Collector and Base in your diagram seem swapped. Are you aware of that?
What should I use as ground in this circuit? C3 and C10 are supposed to go to ground, but I am running off a battery here?
Would it still be fine to use an air variable capacitor instead of a trimmer, or are there any major disadvantages?
You can use any 22p variable capacitor in place of trimmer.
Does the coil have to turn left, as indicated as L, or is that just labelling?
This ‘L’ is just the symbol of inductance for the inductor used in the circuit.