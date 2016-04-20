Object detection and tracking are important in many computer vision applications, including activity recognition, automotive safety and surveillance. Presented here is an face detection using MATLAB system that can detect not only a human face but also eyes and upper body.
Face detection is an easy and simple task for humans, but not so for computers. It has been regarded as the most complex and challenging problem in the field of computer vision due to large intra-class variations caused by the changes in facial appearance, lighting and expression. Such variations result in the face distribution to be highly nonlinear and complex in any space that is linear to the original image space.
Face detection is the process of identifying one or more human faces in images or videos. It plays an important part in many biometric, security and surveillance systems, as well as image and video indexing systems.
This face detection using MATLAB program can be used to detect a face, eyes and upper body on pressing the corresponding buttons. The program output screen is shown in Fig. 1.
Software program
This real-time face detection program is developed using MATLAB version R2012a. A graphic user interface (GUI) allows users to perform tasks interactively through controls like switches and sliders. You can easily create a GUI and run it in MATLAB or as a stand-alone application. The initial program output of this project is shown in Fig. 1.
Viola-Jones algorithm. There are different types of algorithms used in face detection. Here, we have used Viola-Jones algorithm for face detection using MATLAB program. This algorithm works in following steps:
1. Creates a detector object using Viola-Jones algorithm
2. Takes the image from the video
3. Detects features
4. Annotates the detected features
Upload source code can please , because I can not download it
Dear caleb,
The article has been updated with correct source code.
dear Publisher
can i have your email address i need to buy the software from you if its possible.
Dear aras, we are not a software provider. But for reference you can check out these open source alternatives to MATLAB: //electronicsforu.com/resources/4-free-open-source-alternatives-matlab
Where can i get the correct source code plzzz i need it
The source code is already present within the article.
Hi
I need to this project.
please mail to me.
thanks
rezanasiripour@hotmail.com
All the information regarding this project is already present within the article.
it does not work , i have made all changes as you mentioned but still it does not work ! i’m using linux OS (Ubuntu) ??
Though we have not tested it on Ubuntu, it is working well in Windows.
Download the code from our website or DVD, make sure that you put all the files in one folder as it is. Then run the program again.
Plzz can any provide the code of this project..harish.kanchi91@gmail.com.i will buy it plsss
Dear Harish,
The source code is present on the second page of the article.
Hello .. I am an electronics student .. I am doing projects regarding security .. I just wanna come in contact with you . My mail id svemulapalli96@gmail.com ..
Plz send d code
I want to execute this project
Pkjha94@gmail.com
hello….can suggest me code for multiple face detection.
Hi EFY. I had tried this project on my laptop. It worked well, but when i try to change from face to eyes when pressing stop button i am getting some errors.
after pressing face button,face gets detected. then i pressed stop. then the following errors occured.
Error using imaqdevice/trigger (line 48)
OBJ must be running before TRIGGER is used.
Error in testing>face_Callback (line 102)
trigger(handles.vid);
Error in gui_mainfcn (line 95)
feval(varargin{:});
Error in testing (line 42)
gui_mainfcn(gui_State, varargin{:});
Error in
matlab.graphics.internal.figfile.FigFile/read>@(hObject,eventdata)testing(‘face_Callback’,hObject,eventdata,guidata(hObject))
Error while evaluating UIControl Callback
did you got any solution for this??
hy, have you done it sucessfully ?
hi i am doing project in matlab for fault detection in the railway track circuits. can i do in real time and how ? please help me.
You should upload the new code based on the r2017a model!!
can i get the source code
ahiableaikins20@gmail.com
You can get source code at the end of the article.
Good source code with no problems with r2016a version . Thanks alot !
You are most welcome.
Hi, can i get the source code
trungcdt92@gmail.com
Source code is present at end of the article.
very nice work.. form your side….. i have run using matlab… Thnx
Thanks for your feedback.
Sir i cannot see any link to download the source code… can u just place it here in comments?
plz can you send me the source code ? on burqako@gmail.com
please can you send the source code to me? i am really interested in this swiinnocent@gmail.com
Can you please let me know whether it is successful for multiple face detections?
the source code please
The source code is present at the end of the article.
Can I have the source code please..I’m interested in this project
The source code is present at the end of the article.