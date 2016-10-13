A wired water-level indicator uses many wires, whose resistance increases as their length increases. A wireless water level indicator using microcontroller (MCU) is costly and not very easy to program. Presented here is a low-cost wireless water level indicator without an MCU.
This circuit has transmitter and receiver units. The transmitter unit is placed near the water tank, whereas the receiver unit is placed inside the house for monitoring four different levels: low, middle, full and overflow.
Wireless water level indicator circuit
Circuit diagram of the transmitter unit is shown in Fig. 1. It consists of 433MHz RFtransmitter module TX1, an encoder HT12E (IC2), a 5V regulator 7805 (IC1), DIP switch DIP1, npn transistors BC547 (T1-T4), connector CON2 for connecting the sensors in the overhead tank and a few other components.
Bases of T1 through T4 are connected with resistors R7 through R10. Each water-level sensor is connected to the circuit through R7 through R10. Water levels are marked as low (L), middle (M), full (F) and overflow (O) in the circuit. The common terminal is marked as C on CON2.
When water level increases, the transistors conduct and the output signal at their collector changes. Output of each transistor is fed to IC2. Encoded data from IC2 is transmitted through TX1.
Circuit diagram of the receiver unit is shown in Fig. 2. It consists of 433MHz RF receiver module RX1, a decoder HT12D (IC4), 5V regulator 7805 (IC3), DIP2 switch, LEDs (LED4 through LED7) and a few other components.
Data is received by RX1 and decoded by IC4. Different water levels are indicated by the glowing of LED4 through LED7. Resistors R14 through R17 are pullups connected to IC4.
General-purpose 9V batteries are used to power both the circuits. LED1 and LED2 are power indicators and LED3 is used to indicate a valid transmission status.
Construction and testing
An actual-size, single-side PCB for the transmitter unit is shown in Fig. 3 and its component layout in Fig. 4. An actual-size, single-side PCB for the receiver unit is shown in Fig. 5 and its component layout in Fig. 6. After assembling the circuits on their PCBs, enclose these in separate plastic boxes.
You can use 9V regulated power supplies instead of batteries to power the circuits. For troubleshooting, check voltages at various points mentioned in the test point table.
Make a separate PCB for the LED indication (shown by the dotted lines on the right side of Fig. 6). Use different LED colours for different levels.
Use a waterproof box for the transmitter unit to protect it from rain water.
When both the circuits are switched on and LED3 glows, it indicates that the transmitter unit and the receiver unit are connected successfully. If the addresses of the units are different, LED3 will not glow.
Use DIP switches (DIP1 and DIP2) to set the addresses. Switch on pins 1, 2 and 7 of both the DIP switches to make a secure connection.
This will prevent interference from nearby RF transmitters. Connect the sensors in the tank as shown in fig .7.
Author’s prototypes of the transmitter and receiver units are shown in Figs 8 and 9, respectively.
Pranav Rameshji Rokde is a Electronics enthusiast from Nagpur, Maharashtra
pl suggest / recommend a low cost water level sensor. the metallic contact type arrangement fails. what is the life of normal 9V battery in the above circuit
Hello sir,
You can use float sensor which is easily available in near by electronics market.
Normal 9V battery life is near about one to two week but you can use rechargeable batteries .
hello sir,
you can soldered at metallic contact which can increased that contact life or you can use float sensors which easily available near by electronics market at low cost.you can also refer datasheet of float sensors.
You not mention anything about sender send all the time and battery will soon be die !
– and I missing info why HT12E encoder osc. is 1 mohm while HT12D decoder osc. is 47Kohm !? – don’t they need to be same ?
Regards Erik
Hellow sir, While designing and testing these values are sutiable…and you can also use rechargable batteries insted of regular batteries
what happens if my neighbour also uses this project. will the rf interference occurs.? if so what is the solution?
You can change the dip switch sequence for each instillation so different sequence for all. Both the sequence need to match up at receiver and transmitter side.
Hello sir, yes RF interference occurred but by changeing dip switch code your wireless water level indicator dose not interference with your neighbors…..
i triple checked my circuit and replace decoder ic twice.At my receiver unit all led are glow continuously,either transmitter unit is ON or OFF transmission LED always HIGH, and i checked the test points and all voltages are as mentioned…..plz…plz help me…..thanks in advance for your help..
Sir, kindly check your transmitter section, there may be linked problem or also their may be problem with your RF Modules..
hi sir ,we can made choise your project than plz give me a contact no there are many information has been help ….my mail id-chaskarjitendra95@gmail.com
Kindly elaborate your query.
Kindly elaborate your query.
What shall we use for the sensors? And is it supposed to be directly connected to the CON2?
Yes you can directly connect sensors to CON2. Stainless steel rods for use as water level sensors are available in the market.
what is the maximum distance range between transmitter and receiver?
The range depends on the type of RF modules and the antenna used. You can easily get RF modules ranging from 30 meters to 90 meters.
i have done the connections stated, but my LED 3 is not glowing. please help
Sir give me proper working of this project detail information I am ready to circuit but out put not geting sir plz help me my last sem project and few days avliable my mail id – Chaskarjitendra95@gmail
Please go through the text again especially Circuit and working section. Make sure that the address lines A0-A7 of HT12E and HT12D should be same.
@ Peer Mohamed : This particular project isn’t available with us. To view entire range of DIY projects kits, development boards etc, visit kitsNspares.com
on what software the wireless water level control will compile
please sir help me it was given as final project
thank you.
Please elaborate your queries
Sir how set the dip switch .Can we make it without dip switch
Yes, but without DIP switch you won’t change address line according to you and it is difficult to connect wires in this PCB layout in place of DIP switch. If you leave all the address line pin floating then it is chance for decoder IC may receive garbage value.
and you can get all the component on ebay.in or http://www.electroncomponents.com.
Hi,
Please go through the below link and see if it fullfill your need.
https://kitsnspares.com/user2/led_product_description.asp?id=106
Hi EFY,
The great things are always beautiful ,such as the diy projects of EFY.
here I am thanking you in advance for the better job.
can I add a relay circuit with this to control the single phase 1hp motor?
if so please sent me the circuit with description through my email.
Hi Abdul,
Thanks for the feedback! Yes, you can add relay circuit but with a slight tweak in the circuit to turn on/off the motor.
Sir how we can add relay switch to turn on/off motor…what is the changing in this circuit..in detail..
hello sir,
i am all ready water lavel
how to convert wirless
Sir if we not connected dip switch then any problems occurred?