Innovation From Workplace to Garden

Store up to 2TB in a flash drive

The world was surprised when thumb drives came with capacities greater than a gigabyte. What would you say now that Kingston has come out with terabyte-capacity USB flash drives?

Kingston’s DataTraveler Ultimate GT comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities, each priced at around a thousand dollars. If you need to backup large production files on the go or take along a 4K or 8K RAW video footage, it is definitely worth investing in.

USB 3.1 Gen 1 improves the performance by up to ten times while also providing better power management. This makes DataTraveler much faster than traditional external hard drives. A small footprint of 7.5×2.7×2.1cm3 and protective zinc alloy metal casing make the device handy and robust to carry along. Although made for USB Type-C ports, these flash drives also work with the USB 2.0 and 3.0 Type-A ports commonly found on PCs, tablets and other devices.

The high-capacity flash drive is ideal to use with Android devices that support USB OTG (On-The-Go). So users can quickly access, edit and transfer files without any performance lag. Apart from regular versions available for sale, the company provides the option to customise drives for orders greater than 100 units. You can design the casing, logo and other aspects, or pre-store some content on the drives.

Product: Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB; Company: Kingston; Website; Country: United States of America