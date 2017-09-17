Botnet Threats | Optimize Data | Secure IoT Business

How to Secure Your IoT Devices from Botnets and Other Threats

There are resulting challenges ahead in IoT security arena. Gartner predicts that over the next two years more than half of IoT manufacturers won’t be able to contain weak authentication methods, which can pose a data risk. They estimate that “by 2020, more than 25% of identified enterprise attacks will involve IoT, though IoT will account for only 10% of IT security budgets.” Last April they projected security spending on IoT will approach $350M this year – nearly a 24% increase from last year, but this may not be enough.

Appropriate tactics will be a key element in the security battle. A recent Forbes article covered the topic of IoT security, advocating “strict regulatory standards,” the need to “enhance security while simplifying compliance” and implementing “an end-to-end approach that integrates both IT and operations technology (OT).” (Read More)

Enhance IoT Security & Optimise Data with a VPN

Security in the world of IoT is a hot topic. Although a combination of different security protocols is necessary to ensure data protection (e.g., firewalls, compliance engines, etc), securing the information as it travels over the internet should be a top priority. A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a technology that creates a secure network within the internet to which users and M2M/IoT devices (or endpoints) are connected. Without a VPN, data is transferred openly through the public internet, and is susceptible to security violations such as eavesdropping, information leakage and hacking. By using a VPN, you are contributing greatly to the safe and reliable operation of M2M and IoT connected devices.

In this blog post, we will explore the security advantages and the possibilities of transparent network access by implementing a VPN, walk you through the details of 3 different VPN clients, and give you our recommendations for implementing the right VPN. EMnify strongly recommends the use of a VPN for all its customers, as well as the general public, and shares other security measures that can help keep you and your data safe. (Read More)

Top 10 Business Steps to Secure IoT Ecosystems

In IoT environments where devices, applications and people are interconnected across vast and disparate ecosystems, it’s imperative that security is an integral part of IoT deployments. Threats are everywhere. The attack vector is potentially limitless. IoT ecosystems encompass the network edge/perimeter, the data center, applications, data transmission and networking mechanisms. They also include every piece of company-owned equipment and end user-owned devices. Even the most proactive IT departments find it challenging to keep pace with career-hackers and ever-more efficient, targeted attacks.

There is no such thing as a 100% fully secure environment.Security is not static; it is a work in progress. Organizations must be vigilant and assume responsibility for their system and network security. ITIC’s latest survey data found that an overwhelming 80% of respondents indicated the “carelessness of end users” poses the biggest threat to organizational security. This far outpaces the 57% who cited malware infections as the largest potential security problem. (Read More)