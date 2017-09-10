Bugging Devices | Indefensible Security | Protecting IoT

Popular Robots are Dangerously Easy to Hack, says Cyber Security Firm

Some of the most popular industrial and consumer robots are dangerously easy to hack and could be turned into bugging devices or weapons, IOActive Inc. said. The Seattle-based cyber security firm found major security flaws in industrial models sold by Universal Robots, a division of U.S. technology company Teradyne Inc. It also cited issues with consumer robots Pepper and NAO, which are manufactured by Japan’s Softbank Group Corp., and the Alpha 1 and Alpha 2 made by China-based UBTech Robotics.

These vulnerabilities could allow the robots to be turned into surveillance devices, surreptitiously spying on their owners, or let them to be hijacked and used to physically harm people or damage property. (Read More)

Connected Cars have an ‘Indefensible’ Security Vulnerability

One of the most attractive promises of IoT-powered connected cars is enhanced safety. Connected cars use the Internet of Things (IoT) to help avoid accidents and control a wide array of safety technologies, from antilock brakes to airbags.

But according to security firm Trend Micro, these safety systems are even more vulnerable to hacking than was previously thought. In a blog post published last week, “The Crisis of Connected Cars: When Vulnerabilities Affect the CAN Standard,” the company publicized an effective, vendor-neutral hack that is “currently indefensible by modern car security technology.” According to Trend Micro, this hack affects almost all connected cars, not just those from a specific vendor or that use a proprietary technology: “Is my car affected? Likely, yes.” That’s because the hack attacks the network protocol—called the Controller Area Network, or CAN, which dates back to the 1980s, that connects everything in the car — from parking sensors to airbags to active safety systems to infotainment. (Read More)

How to Protect Your IoT Product from Hackers

IoT security is tough and risky. A security breach can put human lives at risk because hackers can get control of real-world objects. To make things worse, IoT products give hackers a new attack point: the physical device. So how do you protect your IoT product from hackers across all layers of the stack?

Imagine this. You are drinking your Sunday morning coffee when you see in the news that hackers took control of a connected device. As the reporter tells the story and recounts the damages, you realize they are talking about your product! Hackers exploited a security hole you didn’t know you have. Things are not looking good for you or your product! (Read More)