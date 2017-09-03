Enterprise IoT | Electoral Cybersecurity | Security Standards

5 Reasons to Update the Enterprise IoT Security Roadmap

In order for widespread IoT adoption to take hold, the industry needs to mandate minimum levels of security measures that protect from cyber intrusion across the boardAs the ever-growing Internet of Things becomes a staple in households across America through smart, connected devices, the risk of security breaches is a concept brought to the average consumers’ (at times, actual) frontdoor.

The growth in security concerns — ranging from the fear of an intruder virtually flipping a door lock to a hacker taking down a power grid — comes from increasing threats from obsolete systems and protocols that haven’t updated to meet the security requirements of the growing ecosystem of connected devices.Weaknesses in platform security could push existing smart home owners to uproot their whole system for a new one, or it could even prevent potential consumers from entering the smart home revolution. (Read More)

Improving Electoral Cybersecurity in Kenya

Kenya has a robust legal regime governing cybersecurity and hacking. The government’s executive cabinet approved a computer and cybercrime bill this year mandating penal consequences for a set of cyber-related offenses, including intentional unauthorized infiltration of a computer system and unauthorized interception of transmission of data over a telecommunications system. The statute also says that interference with a computer system that threatens national security, causes injury or death, or threatens public health and safety carries a fine of up to $20,000 or ten years in prison.

Several other statutes explore the relationship between cybersecurity and national security, focusing particularly on crime detection and counterterrorism operations. For example, Section 69 of the Security Laws (Amendment) Act empowers national security organs to intercept communications for the purpose of detecting and preventing terrorist activities. National security bodies also have wide-ranging surveillance capabilities, including direct access to Kenya’s telecommunications networks, and can monitor social media. (Read More)

Indian Govt Finalising Cyber Security Standards for Mobile Phones

Indian government is finalising cyber security standards for mobile phones, following concerns over rising cyber attacks and breach of financial and personal data at the hands of mobile phone companies.

“The products of all mobile manufacturing units must be security-compliant. There will be no compromise on this issue,” Union Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a summit on cyber and network security, organised by industry chamber Assocham.

Earlier this month, the Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology had asked 21 smartphone makers across the world — of which majority are Chinese — to share the security procedures they have undertaken to ensure security of mobile phones. (Read More)