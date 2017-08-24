India Engineers are Smart and Embrace New Technology Faster

What are the latest technology and industry trends that are shaping the world of power electronics? That’s what Rahul Chopra and Sneha Ambastha hoped to figure out by meeting Andy Gales, VP, Vicor—a global veteran of power electronics, who’s quite familiar with India and its engineering prowess, and has a passion for educating engineers on design of power electronics. Here are some excerpts…

Q. What are the broad trends shaping products that you see in power electronics?

A. Miniaturisation is a major goal within the power electronics industry. Reducing size is always beneficial and even expected in electronics components.

Driving up the efficiency of both AC and DC systems, making systems more green, is also an important objectives for engineers. One of our big customers is in the data centre market where they don’t really care about the size but they do care a lot about the efficiency. If you are buying a megawatt of electricity even half a percent of efficiency is a big deal as it saves money on power bills and on air-conditioning as well.

Vicor has developed some innovative switching topologies like Sine Amplitude Conversion to help customers achieve their efficiency goals. Indeed, we spend a lot of time trying to improve the efficiency of all our products. For example one recently launched product, a bus converter module for high voltage DC applications, can provide a 48V, 24V or 12V output at up to 1.75kW from a 380V DC bus, at efficiencies of up to 98% in a package of just 61mm by 25mm by 7.2mm. All these products are manufactured in the USA.

“India Engineers are most interested in new technologies that enable them to quickly differentiate their solutions”

A. Indian engineers are very knowledgeable about power. They are also very broad minded and they react quickly if they see an advantage in doing things a different way. It sometimes takes a bit longer in other countries to see adoption of new ideas. We enjoy working with Indian engineers, to help them optimise their solutions. I have been working in the Indian market for several years and find engineers interested in understanding the latest technologies available to help them design solutions more quickly.

Q. What are the technological advancements in Defence lately?

A. There is a big push in the Defence industry to reduce the size, weight and improve the performance of all types of systems. And this, of course, includes power supplies. Our latest DCM in a VIA package DC-DC Converter family, for example, increases the power density over our previous solutions by a factor of two. They also reduce weight by 50% and reduce waste heat by 45% due to efficiency gains. Performance is very important for a wide variety of defence applications. For example, if you are building a UAV, low weight is critical to maximize payload. Also, improved efficiency has a direct impact on how far and how long it can fly. The Defence market constantly struggles with size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) demands and Vicor’s component approach enables flexibility in optimizing for this criterion.

“There is a move in the Defence industry to reduce size, weight and to improve the performance of products.”

Q. What is the scope of your business in Defence electronics in India?

A. The business has been growing for many years. We started in India in the Defence market because our products are particularly attractive to engineers with challenging applications, where performance is Key. Today we are also talking to customers in the communications, industrial and automotive markets, also with demands for high performance.

Q. Are there any particular applications in Defence where your products may be useful?

A. Over the last 30 years our products have been used in a wide variety of Defense applications, from the traditional to the latest products enabled by the plethora of new technologies available. And what’s really exciting is that our products are helping companies to develop them. For example, one relatively new application is UAVs, where our new high power, low weight and small size products are critical to success. Yet the unique capabilities of our products are also enabling advances in other airborne applications like radar, and also in ground vehicle and naval applications. Here we are used in surveillance, monitoring, communications or in command and control systems, we power a broad array of Defence applications.

Q. How is India compared to China?

A. China is an important market for Vicor and there are some similarities. In terms of size probably India’s one tenth of China. But the Indian market is growing faster.

Q. Have you ever encountered the problem of counterfeit components in India?

A. Yes we have had some experience of counterfeiting. The safest thing to do is to buy the products from a reputable dealer.