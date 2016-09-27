In this project, the author is going to construct a system using a Arduino Development board and GSM module. He connects a switch/sensor to the Arduino board along with the GSM module. The user receives message from any part pf the world on his smartphone when that sensor is switched on.
Source code: click here
Courtesy: iforce2d
very nice, please can you share the code for arduino please.thanks
Please share the code if possible. The code isnt quite visible. My mail id is saifiarshi@gmail.com
Dear arshi saifi, the source code is uploaded by author itself. You can download the source code from the end of the page.
How much cost to India how to order
Please send code on my email
akashsaini2131895@gmail.com