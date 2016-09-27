In this project, the author is going to construct a system using a Arduino Development board and GSM module. He connects a switch/sensor to the Arduino board along with the GSM module. The user receives message from any part pf the world on his smartphone when that sensor is switched on.

Source code: click here

Courtesy: iforce2d

 

5 COMMENTS

    • Dear arshi saifi, the source code is uploaded by author itself. You can download the source code from the end of the page.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here