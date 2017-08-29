Electromagnetic Interference & Electromagnetic Compatibility

Electromagnetic interference (EMI), also called radio-frequency interference (RFI) when in the radio frequency spectrum, is a disturbance generated by an external source that affects an electrical circuit by electromagnetic induction, electrostatic coupling, or conduction.

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the ability of electrical or electronic equipment/systems to function in the intended operating environment without causing or experiencing performance degradation due to intentional EMI.

