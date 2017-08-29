Electromagnetic Interference & Electromagnetic Compatibility

Electromagnetic interference (EMI), also called radio-frequency interference (RFI) when in the radio frequency spectrum, is a disturbance generated by an external source that affects an electrical circuit by electromagnetic induction, electrostatic coupling, or conduction.
Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the ability of electrical or electronic equipment/systems to function in the intended operating environment without causing or experiencing performance degradation due to intentional EMI.
Upon completion of the slideshow, you will be able to understand:
- EM Signals
- Various related definitions
- Basic Elements of EMI
- Classification of EMI
- Radiated Interference
- Conducted Interference
- Difference between Intra system EMI and Inter System EMI
- Effects of EMI
- Sources of EMI
- EMI control techniques
- Grounding
- Shielding
- Filtering
- Coupling mechanism
- Need for EMC standards
- Advantages of EMC standards