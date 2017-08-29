Electromagnetic Interference & Electromagnetic Compatibility

Electromagnetic interference (EMI), also called radio-frequency interference (RFI) when in the radio frequency spectrum, is a disturbance generated by an external source that affects an electrical circuit by electromagnetic induction, electrostatic coupling, or conduction.

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the ability of electrical or electronic equipment/systems to function in the intended operating environment without causing or experiencing performance degradation due to intentional EMI.

Upon completion of the slideshow, you will be able to understand:

  • EM Signals
  • Various related definitions
  • Basic Elements of EMI
  • Classification of EMI
  • Radiated Interference
  • Conducted Interference
  • Difference between Intra system EMI and Inter System EMI
  • Effects of EMI
  • Sources of EMI
  • EMI control techniques
  • Grounding
  • Shielding
  • Filtering
  • Coupling mechanism
  • Need for EMC standards
  • Advantages of EMC standards

