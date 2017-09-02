Integrated Circuit (IC) Packaging Techniques

0
5

In electronics manufacturing, Integrated circuit (IC) packaging is the final stage of semiconductor device fabrication. In this process a tiny block of semiconducting material is encapsulated in a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion.

Upon Completion of the slideshow, you will be able to understand the following points:

  • Package Overview
  • Through-Hole package
  • Surface mount package
  • Chip-Scale Package (CSP)
  • Wire Bonded BGA
  • FC-BGA
  • Wafer Level Chip-Scale Package (WL-CSP)
  • Advantages of WL-CSP IC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here