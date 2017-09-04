Introduction to Proximity Sensor

A proximity sensor is a sensor which is able to detect nearby objects with the help of emitting electromagnetic field or a beam of electromagnetic radiations without any physical contact.

It is commonly used on mobile devices to detect if someone is in nominal range. In smartphones an IR-based proximity sensor is used to detect the presence of a human ear. Once the user places his smartphone near ear, the display turns off resulting in low power consumption. Proximity sensor can also be used recognise air gestures and hover-manipulations.

There are four types of Proximity sensor:

1. Inductive Proximity Sensor

2. Capacitive Proximity Sensor

3. Ultrasonic Proximity Sensor

4. Optical Proximity Sensor

All the above types are explained in the slideshow given below: