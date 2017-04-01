In this video, the presenter has given a brief tutorial on Arduino, especially for beginners.
Learn how to choose an Arduino development board
Various project examples on dimming LEDs, build a motor speed controller and more.
The ultimate Arduino tutorial for beginners. Learn how to choose an Arduino, dim LEDs, build a motor speed controller and more.
Thanks for the video .
You are most welcome.
Thanks for the video reference. This really helped me
You are welcome.
Gud one for a beginner….