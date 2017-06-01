What do you do when you loose your mobile phone? Probably file and FIR, and let the police take over. How does police trace mobile phone? They use the IMEI number to trace lost mobiles.
You probably already know that each mobile phone has a unique IMEI number. Whenever a mobile phone is switched on, this IMEI number is sent to Equipment Identity Register database.
Each number is categorized to one of three categories;
- while listed,
- grey listed and
- black listed.
A mobile service provider can block the said mobile phone by putting the IMEI number in the black list. Once blacklisted, the phone is useless as it cannot be used anymore.
The operator can also trace mobile phone using its IMEI number by GPS, thus helping you find the lost or stolen mobile phone. Note that when you contact your mobile service provider to block your mobile phone with the IMEI number, don’t forget to ask them to block the SIM card too.
Here we look at the techniques & procedures how police department trace mobile phone location by IMEI number or by mobile number using a software called cell phone locator.
